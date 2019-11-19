The company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for facilities that begin operation between 2020 and 2023

Image: AEP Energy Partners is looking for wind energy in PJM. Photo: courtesy of Pexels/Pixabay.

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company (NYSE: AEP), is seeking proposals for off-take from new solar and new or repowered wind facilities located in PJM.

The company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for facilities that begin operation between 2020 and 2023. Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted. Accepted bids will be at AEPEP’s discretion.

AEPEP will use the contracted offtake to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in PJM, including the recently executed long-term retail supply agreement with Google LLC to supply their New Albany, Ohio data center with dedicated renewable energy.

Source: Company Press Release