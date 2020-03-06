Adventus Mining Corporation is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused in Ecuador.

Adventus and Salazar secure key lands for El Domo development. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Adventus Mining Corporation (“Adventus”) (TSX-V: ADZN;OTCQX: ADVZF) and Salazar Resources Limited (“Salazar”) (TSX-V: SRL) (collectively the “Partners”) are pleased to announce the signing of multiple agreements with private individuals to acquire surface rights covering the El Domo volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit (“El Domo”) within the 21,537-hectare Curipamba project (“Curipamba”). The acquired surface rights cover 100% of the land overlaying the Mineral Resources and proposed open pit and underground mines as outlined in the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “PEA”). The Partners have developed a surface rights acquisition plan for the remaining project layout as outlined in the PEA, subject to the completion of the geotechnical work required to support the milling, tailings and waste rock facilities. All surface rights required to construct El Domo and the associated facilities are expected to be acquired by calendar year-end 2021.

One diamond drill rig is currently operating focused on exploration drilling at Curipamba. Over the next three to four months, the rig will be focused on stepping out to the east of El Domo where the volcanic massive sulphide mineralization and favourable strata have not been cut-off (3 to 5 holes) and approximately 3,000 metres at the previously undrilled La Vaquera target in the southern area of Curipamba. This exploration drilling is part of the previously announced minimum 10,000-metre 2020 diamond drilling program at Curipamba. A second drill rig focused on regional exploration at Curipamba will mobilize later in the year. All water permits required for drilling at Curipamba have been successfully renewed with government authorities for 10 years.

Two geotechnical drill rigs have been contracted to start work in the first half of March 2020. They will focus on the groundwater monitoring wells required for the ongoing environmental impact assessment baseline and engineering studies on the tailings and waste rock storage facilities as part of the upcoming feasibility study for El Domo. This drilling is part of the previously announced 3,000-metre minimum engineering related 2020 drilling program for El Domo development.

Source: Company Press Release