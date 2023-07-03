The contract, awarded to Petrofac Emirates, is valued at approximately US$700 million and involves the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a new gas compressor plant

ADNOC awards Petrofac $700m EPC project. (Credit: Petrofac Limited)

Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, has been selected by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) subsidiary, ADNOC Gas Processing, to undertake a significant new Engineering, Procurement and Construction project at its Habshan Complex.

The contract, awarded to Petrofac Emirates, is valued at approximately US$700 million and involves the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a new gas compressor plant. Comprising three gas compressor trains, associated utilities and power systems, the new plant will support ADNOC to substantially increase gas output from the Habshan Complex, West of Abu Dhabi.

Tareq Kawash, Petrofac’s Group Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled to have been selected by ADNOC, one of Petrofac’s longest-standing customers, to undertake this significant new EPC project in our home market of the UAE. We very much look forward to working together with ADNOC to safely and sustainably develop this critical energy resource.”

Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer, Petrofac Engineering & Construction commented: “Petrofac has a long and strong track record supporting ADNOC in the UAE, rooted in our steadfast commitment to maximising local delivery, investing in the local supply chain, and developing local teams. This focus on In-Country Value will once again underpin our approach to delivery for ADNOC on the strategically significant Habshan Complex.”

Petrofac first established a presence in the UAE in 1991 and has developed a large workforce to support both regional and international projects. With a commitment to deliver In-Country Value, Emiratisation is a key business priority and Petrofac is actively promoting current career opportunities.

Source: Company Press Release