ADC Energy secures contract with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB). (Credit: ADC Energy Ltd)

ADC Energy Ltd (ADC) formally known as Aberdeen Drilling Consultants Ltd, through its local partner, Onyx IES Sdn. Bhd. (Onyx) has secured a three-year contract to deliver its rig integrity and inspection services to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn.Bhd (PCSB), a subsidiary of PETRONAS. PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions partner and ranked amongst the largest corporations in Fortune Global 500 ®.

The scope of work ADC Energy will provide includes inspection and operational assurance audits of mobile offshore drilling units for PCSB’s domestic assets.

Aberdeen headquartered ADC Energy will manage this contract from its Kuala Lumpur office, with support from local partner Onyx having worked with several global operators in the region previously, helping them improve safety and efficiency in their drilling operations. ADC Energy Ltd. is the only provider in the market to solely specialise in rig inspection and operational assurance services.

Austin Hay, Director at ADC Energy, said: “Obtaining this contract with PCSB is a huge step in expanding ADC Energy’s operations across the Asia Pacific region. As a company we are driven by our pursuit of technical excellence which was the key driver in us securing this contract. I am delighted that PCSB share this value, have a desire to improve and place their trust in us. This is testament to the continuous high standards of operational assurance we pride ourselves in delivering to clients globally.”

Source: Company Press Release