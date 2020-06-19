The funding will support the construction of a 15km of water transmission pipeline, which aims to help secure water supply for Metro Manila’s nearly 13 million residents.

The project is part of MWSS’s effort to rehabilitate the Umiray–Angat–Ipo dam system. (Credit: Pixabay/Martin Str)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide $126m loan to strengthen Metro Manila’s water supply infrastructure.

The funding will be provided to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and will be used to support the construction of a 15km of water transmission pipeline, which aims to help secure water supply for Metro Manila’s nearly 13 million residents.

MWSS is a government owned and controlled corporation, which owns and operates Metro Manila’s bulk water system.

The bank said that the additional funding for the Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project will strengthen the downstream transmission capacity of the water system.

The project is part of MWSS’s effort to rehabilitate the Umiray–Angat–Ipo dam system that supplies approximately 90% of Metro Manila’s water.

The construction on the project is scheduled to begin this year

ADB Southeast Asia Department Urban Development and Water Division director Vijay Padmanabhan said: “Climate change is making annual rainfall unpredictable, putting tremendous pressure on water resource use.

“The Philippine government is increasing investments in clean infrastructure for environmentally sustainable water resource management across the country. Through this project, ADB is helping the Philippines secure Metro Manila’s water supply.”

The bank said that the new aqueduct will increase the system’s water transfer capacity to 66 cubic meters per second (m3/sec) by 2025 from 50 m3/sec in 2019.

Additionally, the project is expected to enhance the capacity of MWSS to operate and maintain the system’s water tunnels and aqueducts.

Upon the start of construction this year, the project is expected to provide a stimulus to domestic material suppliers and boost demand for construction jobs.

Recently, ADB has signed an agreement to provide a loan to the Afghan Power Plant Company (APPC) for the 58.5MW Mazar gas-fired power plant in Afghanistan.