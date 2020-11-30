Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) has acquired 49% stake, with agreement to acquire 51% too, in Alipurduar Transmission Limited pursuant to definitive agreements signed in July 2020

Adani Transmission completes acquisition of Alipurduar Transmission from Kalpataru Power Transmission. (Credit: Sabine Zierer from Pixabay)

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), India’s largest private sector power transmission company, has acquired 49% stake in Alipurduar Transmission Limited from Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) with agreement to acquire balance 51% after obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals and in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement. The share acquisition is pursuant to definitive agreements signed in July 2020.

The acquisition is in sync with ATL’s strategy to enhance the value for its stakeholders, through organic as well as inorganic opportunities. With this acquisition, the cumulative network of ATL will reach more than 15,400 ckt kms, out of which more than 12,200 ckt kms (including this asset) is operational and more than 3,200 ckt kms is under various stages of execution.

Brief overview of the Asset:

Alipurduar Transmission Ltd. operates transmission lines aggregating to around 650 ckt kms in West Bengal and Bihar. The project was awarded through competitive bidding process on a build, own, operate, maintain basis. Element 1 of the project consisting of the transmission line from Alipurduar to Siliguri was commissioned on 20 Jan 2020 and Element 2 of the project consisting of the transmission line from Kishanganj to Darbhanga was commissioned on 6 Mar 2019.

Source: Company Press Release