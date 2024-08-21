The Beruniy Wind IPP project will entail an investment of $260m. (Credit: Manfred Richter from Pixabay)

ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company, has officially commenced construction on the Beruniy Wind Independent Power Plant (IPP) project in Uzbekistan.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Beruniy Wind IPP project will see the development of a 200MW wind power plant and a 100MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the Beruniy Region of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

During the event, Deputy Minister of Energy, Umid Mamadaminov, emphasised the significance of the Beruniy Wind IPP project for both the region and the entire country.

The Beruniy Wind IPP project, with an investment of $260m, is being developed in partnership with JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and represents a key component of Uzbekistan’s green energy transformation.

Upon completion, the project is expected to produce 800 million kWh of clean energy annually, sufficient to power approximately 292,000 households.

Additionally, it will conserve 212 million cubic metres of natural gas and cut CO 2 emissions by 336,000 tonnes each year.

ACWA Power will also construct a double-circuit 220 kV power transmission line, stretching 45km to the Beruniy substation, along with a 100 MW electric energy storage system.

The project is slated to achieve commercial operation date (COD) by the fourth quarter of 2026.

ACWA Power founder and chairman of the board of directors Mohammad Abunayyan said: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev for leading the groundbreaking ceremony of this pivotal project that marks a significant milestone in our partnership with the Republic of Uzbekistan.

“This project represents not only our commitment to sustainable energy development but also our shared vision for a prosperous future. Together, we are paving the way for transformative solutions that will empower communities, drive economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for the people of Uzbekistan.”

Uzbekistan stands as ACWA Power’s second-largest market by investment, with 15 projects currently in progress, totalling up to $15bn. These initiatives are aimed at supporting Uzbekistan’s energy transition and sustainable development goals.