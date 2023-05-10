Actis has also signed its first investment and seed asset for Nozomi Energy by fully acquiring Hergo Japan Energy, which has a portfolio of operating and development stage solar and onshore wind projects with a combined capacity of nearly 230MW

Actis has signed first investment and seed asset for Nozomi Energy by acquiring Hergo Japan Energy. (Credit: Actis)

UK-based investment firm Actis has launched a new $500m Japan-focused renewables platform called Nozomi Energy, which will aim to achieve 1.1GW of onshore wind and solar power generation by 2027.

The company said the investment in the Japanese platform is made from its fifth and latest energy infrastructure fund which represents $6bn of investable capital.

Actis is also acquiring Hergo Japan Energy from Infrastrutture, marking the first investment and seed asset for Nozomi Energy. The completion of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

Hergo Japan Energy is a globally active renewable energy developer and independent power producer (IPP) led by Pier Francesco Rimbotti.

The firm’s renewable portfolio includes operating and development stage solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of nearly 230MW.

Besides, Hergo Japan Energy has a significant pipeline of early-stage projects.

The company’s CEO Minoru Saito will continue with Nozomi Energy serving as vice chairman and head of wind at the new renewables platform.

Nozomi Energy CEO Jose Ruano said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to build and operate a scaled renewable energy platform that can significantly advance Japan’s net zero ambitions.”

According to Actis, Nozomi Energy’s onshore wind and solar energy generation will contribute to Japan’s commitment to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions by 46% from 2013 levels by 2030.

The company will also focus on generating new local employment and supporting community investment to ensure a positive social impact during the life of the investment.

Actis Japan head Jun Ohashi said: “Japan has challenging but critical emission reduction targets and Nozomi will play an important role in enabling the country to achieve them.

“Through this well-funded new platform, we want to create another industry leader in renewable power.

“It should have a positive impact both in terms of decarbonisation and by creating local jobs and supporting communities, while still making superior returns for our global investors.”