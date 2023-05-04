Both projects, commissioned by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), will guarantee a high-quality, specialized and sustainable electricity service, and will promote new productive, commercial and tourist activities in these regions

ACCIONA wins two new electric transmission concessions in Peru. (Credit: ACCIONA)

Peru’s Private Investment Promotion Agency (Proinversión) and ACCIONA have signed a concession contract for the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of two new power transmission lines that will benefit 370,000 people across Ica and Poroma, in southern Peru, and Cáclic and Jaén, in the north of the country.

Both projects, commissioned by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), will guarantee a high-quality, specialized and sustainable electricity service, and will promote new productive, commercial and tourist activities in these regions. The works entail a total investment of €119.6 million.

The “220kV Ica-Poroma Link, with extensions and related substations” project will expand the transmission capacity between Ica and Poroma and will inject the energy from the Punta Lomitas and Dunas power plants, as well as those that may be added in the future, into the National Electric Interconnection System (SEIN), thus reinforcing the area’s electric transmission system.

The “220kV ITC Cáclic-Jaén Norte Link, with extensions and related substations” project will improve the quality of the power supply to the Bagua-Jaén electricity system, with technical and economic efficiency criteria.

ACCIONA will operate the two power transmission lines for the next 30 years from the date of the start of their commercial operations, scheduled for December 2026 and August 2027, respectively.

These concessions consolidate ACCIONA’s position as a major player in Peru’s electricity infrastructure market, where at the end of last year it won a contract for another electric transmission network that will benefit 1.3 million people in the regions of Cajamarca, Lambayeque and Tumbes, in the north of the country. This contract consisted of the projects titled “220kV Reque-Nueva Carhuaquero Link, with substations, lines and related extensions” and “220/60kV – 75MVA Nueva Tumbes Substation and 60kV Nueva Tumbes-Tumbes line”, totaling an investment of €37 million.

