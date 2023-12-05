HumeLink power transmission line, which involves A$1.4bn (€850m) investment, is expected to increase the renewable energy that can be delivered through the national electricity grid and help Australia’s transition to a low-emissions economy

Acciona to build eastern section of HumeLink transmission line. (Credit: ACCIONA)

Acciona, together with its partner Genu, has been selected by Australia’s New South Wales grid operator Transgrid to build the eastern section of the HumeLink power transmission line.

The HumeLink power transmission line involves an A$1.4bn (€850m) investment and is one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in Australia.

It includes the design and construction of 237km of 500kV overhead transmission lines from Bannaby to Wondalga, and the upgrading of the 500kV Bannaby substation.

The project aims to reshape the electricity market in the region, enhancing transfer capacity between southern New South Wales and the major load centres of Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.

It also aims to strengthen the stability and reliability of the electricity transmission grid and facilitate the transition of the grid to new generation sources.

HumeLink transmission line is said to deliver a low-cost, reliable, and sustainable grid.

It increases the amount of renewable energy that can be distributed across the national electricity system, to help Australia transition to a low-carbon future.

The project is also expected to create more than 1,600 jobs during the construction.

Acciona in its statement said: “The HumeLink contracts are structured in two stages, and pending regulatory approvals and the final investment decision, with early works to begin immediately and finish in mid-2024, including detailed design, investigations, procurement and project mobilisation.

“The second stage comprises main construction works and will begin after all project approvals have been granted and the final investment decision made, expected to occur in July 2024.”

In November last year, Acciona started the development of the 1GW Herries Range wind farm in Australia, which involves an A$2bn ($1.34bn) investment.

The onshore wind farm is an expansion of the 1.02GW MacIntyre wind farm precinct located southwest of Warwick in Queensland.

With the addition of the Herries Range wind farm, the MacIntyre wind farm precinct will have an expanded capacity of over 2GW.