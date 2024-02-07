The solar farm will consist of around 750,000 photovoltaic modules of 545Wp each

ACCIONA Energía to build new solar plant in India. (Credit: ACCIONA)

ACCIONA Energía announced that it will build a new 412MWp photovoltaic project in the state of Rajasthan, India, with commissioning planned by 2025.

The solar farm will consist of around 750,000 photovoltaic modules of 545Wp each. It will produce around 800GWh of green electricity per year, enough to power 840,000 households, and will avoid the emission of 724,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The new solar plant will be ACCIONA Energía’s largest project in India, where it already owns and operates four wind farms, and reinforces the company’s commitment to growth and geographic diversification.

The project will be included in ACCIONA Energy’s Social Impact Management program, designed to support education, welfare and environmental care programs in the communities in which it operates.

India is the fourth largest power market in the world in terms of installed capacity, with 42 per cent cumulative installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources. Its target of 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 puts it among the most promising countries in the world for renewable energy growth.

The installed solar energy capacity in India has increased by 30 times in the last 9 years and Rajasthanhas the highest cumulative large-scale solar installations, with over 18GW by the end of 2023. The solar power installed in this region represents approximately 25% of the cumulative utility-scale solar capacity in India.

