Acciona Energía expects to begin construction on the two Brazilian wind farms in 2022. (Credit: ACCIONA)

Acciona Energía has agreed to acquire the 850MW Sento Se I and II wind farms in the Brazilian state of Bahia from Casa dos Ventos for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition will mark the foray of the Spanish renewable electricity company into the Brazilian renewable generation market.

Currently, the Sento Se I and II wind farms are under development and would involve an investment of €800m.

Casa dos Ventos, which is a Brazilian renewable energy investor group, is said to be in the process of securing all the required permits and authorisations before the execution of the projects.

After obtaining them, Acciona Energía expects to move ahead to make an investment decision and launch construction in 2022.

The deal is contingent on the meeting of certain conditions and receipt of the mandatory approval from the competition authorities.

Acciona Energía stated: “This new operation expands Acciona Energía’s portfolio of projects under development, and promotes the company’s geographic diversification, in alignment with its growth plans.”

The Spanish renewable energy developer said that it is considering other wind and photovoltaic opportunities in Brazil with an ambition to become an active player in the country’s long-term energy transition process.

Furthermore, the company anticipates doubling its size and achieving 20GW of installed capacity by the year 2025 through its portfolio of projects in advanced development that have a combined capacity of 9.8GW.

In July this year, Acciona Energía agreed to create a 50:50 joint venture with SSE Renewables to pursue offshore wind opportunities in Poland. Prior to this, the two firms had agreed to collaborate on exploring offshore wind opportunities in Spain and Portugal.

In the same month, the company also commissioned the 238MW Malgarida photovoltaic complex in the Atacama Desert in Chile.