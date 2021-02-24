The partners will look to develop projects in Spain and Portugal, as well as jointly exploring other potential markets

ACCIONA and SSE Renewables sign agreement for offshore wind development. (Credit: ACCIONA)

ACCIONA and SSE Renewables, part of UK FTSE-listed SSE Plc, have signed an exclusivity agreement to develop offshore wind power projects in Spain and Portugal. The companies will also jointly explore further opportunities in other potential markets.

ACCIONA and SSE Renewables will establish a 50-50 joint venture (JV) that will combine ACCIONA’s strength as developer and operator of onshore renewable facilities (wind and photovoltaic, mostly) with SSE Renewables’ skills and experience in the development, construction and operation of some of the world’s leading offshore wind farms.

ACCIONA will also provide its grid integration capabilities, its energy management technology through its Renewable Energy Control Center (CECOER) and its know-how in engineering applied to offshore wind turbines.

SSE Renewables is a leading developer, constructor, operator and owner of offshore wind energy projects across the UK and Ireland. It has an operational offshore wind portfolio of 487MW and the largest offshore wind development pipeline across the UK and Ireland at over 6GW.

The company is currently constructing the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea, a JV with Equinor. It is also building Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, the 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in the Firth of Forth, a JV with Total.

“After successfully developing a leading global position in onshore wind and photovoltaic technologies, a partnership with SSE Renewables will allow us to accelerate our entry into the offshore wind market, where we also see great potential,” said Rafael Mateo, CEO of the Energy business unit of ACCIONA.” It is a natural step forward in our strategy of providing the best possible alternatives for clients looking for clean energy solutions.”

Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables said: “I am delighted to be entering into this exclusivity agreement with ACCIONA. Partnering with a well-established Spanish renewable developer will enable SSE Renewables to bring its offshore wind expertise to help Spain and Portugal achieve their ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It also demonstrates our intent to build our strong wind energy pipeline beyond the UK and Ireland.”

Source: Company Press Release