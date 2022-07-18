This NTA allows the Company to engage proactively with the Traditional Owners, through the NAC, to conduct heritage surveys across the area with the clear aim of ensuring the Traditional Owners knowledge of the area is used to avoid areas of cultural significance.

Raiden has executed a Native Title and Heritage Exploration Agreement (NTA) with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation. (Credit: Raiden Resources Limited)

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: “We would like to thank the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation for their support in reaching this significant milestone for Raiden. This NTA is a major step forward for the Company, with access now available for the drill definition of what we believe to be an exciting, and substantial, nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE project. With the planning and evaluation phase of the Project already complete, we believe that the Company is well placed to begin an aggressive exploration campaign, designed to convert the current JORC Exploration Targets in to JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimates as soon as possible.”

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) (“Raiden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Native Title and Heritage Exploration Agreement (NTA) with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (“NAC”) over thirteen (13) licences in the Mt Sholl Project area.

This NTA allows the Company to engage proactively with the Traditional Owners, through the NAC, to conduct heritage surveys across the area with the clear aim of ensuring the Traditional Owners knowledge of the area is used to avoid areas of cultural significance. A heritage survey covering all of Raiden’s planned drilling programme is planned for late August 2022, with access to the ground for drilling to occur soon thereafter.

Management have defined a detailed plan to systematically evaluate the potential of the

known Mt Sholl deposits and test the potential for further mineralisation throughout the project area.

The start date is contingent on the timing, and results, of a heritage survey with the NAC

which will be conducted in the latter half of August 2022.

Raiden’s Mt Sholl Exploration Target, in accordance with the 2012 JORC reporting code,

encompasses ~80,000 metres of drilling and mineralisation defined over the Mt Sholl Project, namely the A1, B1, and B2 deposits and has been evaluated as ranging between;

Source: Company Press Release