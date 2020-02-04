Being developed by ABO Wind for investor Azora, the 100MW Cuevas de Velasco Wind farm is ready for construction and will be powered by 19 GE turbines, each with a capacity of 5.5MW

ABO Wind sells Spanish wind farm (Credit: ABO Wind AG)

In Germany, the expansion of wind energy has slowed down significantly. At nearly every location, citizens’ action groups are fighting against wind turbines, and project developers are confronted with lengthy approval procedures. Thus, it fits the picture that ABO Wind reports another success from Castilla-La Mancha, the literary home of Don Quixote: At the turn of the year, the spanish investment company Azora acquired the “Cuevas de Velasco” wind farm (100 megawatts) here.

The two partners aim to connect the wind farm to the grid by the end of 2021, or by the beginning of 2022 at the latest. ABO Wind will develop the project until it is ready for construction. Talks are underway on how the Wiesbaden-based company can become involved in the construction of the wind farm. Planning for Cuevas is well advanced: The project has grid connection rights. The required sites are almost completely secured. Expert appraisals on environment, construction and archaeology are available. ABO Wind has submitted further applications to the Spanish authorities. The construction work is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021 at the latest. The 19 General Electric GE158 turbines have an output of 5.5 megawatt each and a hub height of 120.9 meters.

“We are pleased about another success for our teams in Valencia and Wiesbaden and the further cooperation with Azora,” says Managing Director Dr. Karsten Schlageter. Last year, ABO Wind sold projects with a capacity of more than 500 megawatts in Spain. In addition, the company is working on the development of further wind farms and solar parks with more than 1,000 megawatts of capacity in Spain.

Source: Company Press Release