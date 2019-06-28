Abengoa has completed the construction of a transmission project in Oman for the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC).

Image: Abengoa completes transmission project for OETC. Photo: Courtesy of eddie60/FreeImages.com.

Abengoa developed the construction, supply, assembly and commissioning of two new substations of 132/33 kV, one in Samad and one in Sinaw, and more than 60 km of overhead transmission lines of 132 kV associated with them, whose main technical challenge was to cross the mountainous areas of the interior of Oman.

The project managed to complete more than two million safe work hours without Lost Times Injuries, being an example in terms of Health and Safety. This was corroborated by the recognitions awarded by the OETC during the construction phase, such as the award for the achievement of more than 1.5 million hours worked without Lost Time Injuries; or the first prize in the campaign of the Health and Safety week.

Abengoa is established in Oman since 2012. This is the second transmission project successfully completed in the country after the Al Dreez Substation, which together with Samad & Sinaw project, is part of the OETC investment plans to strengthening and expanding Oman’s electricity network.

The completion of this project consolidates Abengoa’s position as a leader in the Middle East market and as a reference in the electrical transmission sector, with more than 27,000 km of lines and 330 substations built in the last 15 years worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release