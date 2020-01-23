Under the contract, Abengoa will be responsible for the delivery of resources, materials and means necessary for the operation of the solar thermal plant

Abengoa secures O&M services contract for 50MW Termollano project in Spain. (Credit: Abengoa)

Spain-based engineering company Abengoa has secured an operation and maintenance (O&M) services contract for 50MW Termollano project in Spain.

The contract was awarded by Ence Energia y Celulosa, owner of the parabolic trough solar thermal plant located in Puertollano near Ciudad Real province, Spain.

Under the contract, Abengoa will be responsible for the delivery of resources, materials and means necessary for the operation of the solar thermal plant.

It will also provide preventive, predictive and corrective maintenance services which are required for optimal operation of the facility.

Additionally, the firm will also take responsibility for the conservation and operation of machines and equipment used of the project to obtain maximum productivity, profitability and safety in the plant.

Contract secured by Abengoa is extendable to 13 years

Abengoa has signed contract with Ence for the duration of three years, with an option for an extention to 13 years.

The firm stated that the contract represents its first opportunity to provide O&M services for a solar thermal plant which it did not build.

Spanish engineering company has more than 18 years of experience in this sector and has a commercial experience of over 1.6GW in all technologies such as photovoltaic, solar thermal and hybrid with conventional cycles.

Recently, the firm was selected by Minera EXAR for the construction of distribution lines for the lithium extraction plant in Argentina.

Under the contract, Abengoa is responsible for the procurement of resources, materials and the equipment required for the construction of 50km of lines in 13.2kV.

The new electrical distribution lines will feed the raw material extraction pumps for lithium extraction and their respective transformer stations.

In May last year, Abengoa was selected by Arauco for the construction of a transmission project in the Andean County in Chile.

Abengoa is an international company that applies advanced technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors.