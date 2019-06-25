With more than half of Sweden’s energy already coming from renewable sources and ambitious plans for the power sector to deliver 100% renewable energy by 2040, the country continues to invest heavily in solar with the opening of its largest solar park to date, Sparbanken Skånes Solcellspark.

Image: The project represents a unique investment in Sweden. Photo: Courtesy of ABB.

Committed to writing the future for safe, smart and sustainable electrification, ABB is delighted to announce its collaboration on the development of Sweden’s largest solar park, Sparbanken Skånes Solcellspark, which will generate enough energy to power one thousand homes in the south of the country.

Spanning eight hectares, the equivalent of almost 18 football fields, the new solar park comprises 21,000 photovoltaic panels. With a generating capacity of 5.8 MW, the site takes over from Nya Solevi solar park in Gothenburg as the country’s largest producer of solar energy.

The project represents a unique investment in Sweden, having been created by SVEA Solar as the country’s first private investment in large scale solar production not to be linked to a public energy company. The new park will produce enough electricity to power one thousand Swedish homes and will be used by the bank Sparbanken Skåne to become more self-sufficient as it looks to renewable energy sources to power its local offices.

“This is SVEA Solar’s largest installation so far and we are incredibly happy to be part of this collaboration for a greener future. Our vision is to deliver renewable energy in an easy way,” says Erik Martinson, Chief Executive Officer of SVEA Solar.

The park is built with ABB’s intelligent PVS-120 inverters, which benefit from cloud connectivity via ABB AbilityTM enabling smart monitoring, maintenance and control through mobile devices. The new PVS platform ensures maximum plant design flexibility as well as fast and easy installation and commissioning with the new digital capabilities. High reliability and maximal power production is delivered in all environmental conditions, making it ideal for larger decentralized solar installations utilizing 1000VDC technology.

Taking two months to commission and build the park, ABB also played a pivotal role in enabling the distribution solution. Supplier Holtab specified the company’s SafeRing switchgear to ensure high operational and personal safety in the substations, which connect the solar park to the grid.

“The interest in renewable energy sources is increasing rapidly and at ABB we are delighted to be enabling this energy transition. We are excited to contribute to Sweden’s largest solar park with our technology. Sustainable power supply is crucial for the future and collaboration across the full electrification value chain is key to implement this energy transition,” says Giampiero Frisio, managing director, ABB Smart Power business line.

The solar park Sparbanken Skånes Solcellspark is located at Sjöbo power station at Tågra, in southern Sweden and was inaugurated on 13 June 2019.

