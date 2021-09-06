Global industrial electrical connectors provider Stäubli and ABB to explore technologies to support the decarbonization of mining operations

The two companies will focus on mine infrastructure solutions for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). (Credit: ABB)

ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stäubli Electrical Connectors to collaborate in bringing solutions to market to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with heavy machinery in mining.

Stäubli, a leading manufacturer of connector solutions, and global technology company ABB, will explore the development of electrification solutions that will meet the demands of industrial applications. These include high power requirements, automated and safe operations, adaptation to harsh environmental conditions and meeting approved standards. The focus will be on mine infrastructure solutions for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

“As a global provider of reliable connectors with a strong commitment to drive innovation, we have many key applications across various industries,” said Winnijar Kauz, Stäubli Electrical Connectors’ Global Head of E-Mobility. “Every industry demands unique technological solutions, with mining now developing for a more sustainable future in the long-term. Today’s mining environments need industrial leaders to collaborate and support the transition to all-electric operations. We look forward to teaming up with ABB to explore and develop technology solutions that will lead the way for emission free mining operations.”

“Mining and heavy industry customers seeking to decarbonize their operations are looking for innovative solutions to support the electrification of their fleets,” said Max Luedtke, ABB’s Global Head of Mining. “These solutions are needed to facilitate the transition to net zero emission transport and to fast-track the development of new emissions-reducing systems. The goal is for electrification and automation of the whole mining operation.”

“This MoU is another cornerstone of our dedication towards sustainability in mining and to reach a platform which is able to provide new solutions to the market out of collaboration between companies,” said Mehrzad Ashnagaran, ABB’s Global Product Line Manager Electrification & Composite Plant. “Partnering and joining forces amongst domain experts and complementing the offering for the best possible customer experience in terms of productivity and safety while focusing on environmental aspects is what drives us at ABB. We are really looking forward to this joint approach with Stäubli.”

The agreement between ABB and Stäubli was signed by Mehrzad Ashnagaran, ABB’s Global Product Line Manager Electrification & Composite Plant, and Philippe Grunenberger, Stäubli’s Director Global General Industries.

Source: Company Press Release