ABB adds Cylon Controls to its Smart Buildings portfolio. (Credit: ABB.)

ABB has today announced that it has agreed to acquire Cylon Controls Ltd. (Cylon). The acquisition enhances ABB Electrification business’ position in the commercial buildings segment.

The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Dublin-headquartered Cylon, which has approximately 100 employees, provides building automation and HVAC control solutions, delivering operational efficiency, energy and comfort solutions for commercial and retail buildings, schools and healthcare facilities.

Speaking about the portfolio additions to the smart building business, Oliver Iltisberger, ABB’s Head of Smart Buildings, said: “The acquisition will further enhance our portfolio of solutions for the commercial buildings segment, with a particular focus on delivering new innovations in energy-optimization and comfort.”

Sean Giblin, Chief Executive Officer of Cylon, said: “We are very excited to become part of ABB, a company that shares our commitment and passion for increasing comfort, energy and operational efficiency within buildings.”