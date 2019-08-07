The company is planning a large-scale expansion of its production and processing facilities to begin installation sometime this year.

Image: Asia Metals sources new mining equipment initiating large-scale expansion. Photo: Courtesy of mbordakov from Pixabay.

Asia Broadband, through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals, recently conducted a mining equipment exhibition and procurement trip to China and several other Asian countries with members of the Company’s management, technical consultants and joint venture partner representatives.

The primary purpose of the trip was to preview, examine and evaluate production and facilities equipment to assess the capabilities and capacities relevant to the Company’s future requirements. Additionally, the Company established relationships with equipment supply agents, manufacturers, facility owners and key people in the network of Company’s Joint Venture Partner.

The Company is planning a large-scale expansion of its production and processing facilities to begin installation sometime this year. Utilizing the advances in mining equipment automation and efficiency, the larger scale facilities will have significantly increased throughput and metals extraction. The added production volume at a lower cost per ton is expected to have a substantial impact on the Company’s gross profit margin going forward.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

