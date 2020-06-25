The team includes ABS, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Lines and Siemens Energy

A.P. Møller Foundation backs the new zero-carbon fuel research centre. (Credit: A.P. Moller – Maersk)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk, an integrated container logistics company, has teamed up with industry partners to launch Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, a research and development institute to promote decarbonisation in the shipping industry.

The team includes American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Lines and Siemens Energy.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the centre will focus on developing new fuel types and technologies, and help in achieving the shipping industry’s target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions substantially by 2050.

The centre, which will be operated as a nonprofit organization (NPO) funded by the A.P. Møller Foundation, will collaborate with global partners to undertake development of carbon-neutral fuels and new propulsion technologies.

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen said: “The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping provides a solid platform for the entire eco-system to join forces, demonstrate new solutions and identify the next steps to make it happen. I’m excited to let the work begin, expanding the collaboration with a broad variety of contributors.”

The centre to hire around 100 employees during the first three years

During the first two to three years, the centre will hire around 100 employees, including subject matter experts in energy, fuels and ship technology as well as regulatory affairs, finance and the global energy transition.

In a press statement, MHI said: “Through initiatives such as participation in The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, MHI Group will strengthen its efforts to further reduce greenhouse gases on global scale.”

