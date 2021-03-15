The event ran from 3-5 March 2021 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre, Japan, and was held in a hybrid format due to Covid-19 restrictions

(Credit: Reed Exhibitions Japan)

Reed Exhibitions Japan hosted the World Smart Energy Week exhibition and conference earlier this month, showcasing trends and business opportunities from across the global energy industry.

The event took place between 3-5 March at the Big Sight exhibition centre in Tokyo, Japan, and consisted of eight specialised shows, as well as a concurrent event, the Resource Circulation Expo.

The eight exhibitions were: FC Expo; PV Expo; Battery Japan; International Smart Grid Expo; Wind Expo; International Biomass Expo; Thermal Power Expo; Energy Management and Self Consumption Expo.

They attracted more than 28,000 visitors, and featured 628 exhibitors. More than 10,000 people attended the conference sessions.

A short video of the event can be seen here:

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, World Smart Energy Week was held in a hybrid format – both in-person and virtual – allowing exhibitors and visitors to interact via online exhibition booths and virtual business meetings when in-person attendance was not possible.

Health and safety guidelines were followed throughout, including temperature checks at all entrances, mandatory mask wearing, hand sanitisers and constant ventilation.

A popular theme of the exhibition was solutions for decarbonisation management, such as self-consumed solar power, storage batteries for factories and facilities, hydrogen energy, and offshore wind power.

Key figures from industry and government spoke during the conference on a range of topics, including the role of hydrogen in future society, renewables development in Japan, large-scale development of offshore wind, and ESG investment.

Conference highlights can be seen below, and a full programme of the sessions can be viewed here: https://www.wsew.jp/seminar_en/

Source: Company Press Release