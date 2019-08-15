Jan De Nul will begin the turbine installation in the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to take four months of time to complete

Image: Jan De Nul to install turbines at Kriegers Flak wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of doskey12/Pixabay.

Jan De Nul Group has been selected by Vattenfall and Vindkraft Kriegers Flak for transportation and installation of wind turbines at the 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in the Danish part of Baltic Sea.

As per the contract, Jan De Nul will transport and install 72 of Siemens’ 8.4MW wind turbines at the wind farm’s location.

Jan De Nul Group offshore director Philippe Hutse said: “We are proud to have been awarded an offshore WTG installation project of this magnitude.

“It confirms that Jan De Nul is a trustworthy experienced partner in installing large wind farms at sea. Our investments in knowhow and equipment for offshore installation works bear fruit.”

The installation work is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021 and will take four months of time to complete.

To be located 15km from the shore, the wind turbines will be installed at water depths between 15 and 30m.

Between 2017 and 2018, Jan De Nul had already built, towed and installed two large Gravity Based Foundations for the Offshore High Voltage stations of the Kriegers Flak wind farm.

Vattenfall is building Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm at a cost of £1.2bn

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall had won the bidding to build the wind farm in November, 2016. The company had submitted a winning bid of €49.9 (£46) per MWh. Vattenfall stated that the wind farm will cost up to €1.3bn (£1.2bn).

When complete the wind farm will be able to generate enough clean energy to power 600,000 Danish households, which corresponds to 23% of all the households in the country.

Last December, the Swedish company signed five additional major contracts for the wind farm’s construction with Bladt Industries, EEW Special Pipe Construction, Van Oord Offshore, JDR Cable Systems and Global Marine.

Value of the contracts is under €300m (£276.8m) and cover manufacturing and installation of monopile foundation, transition pieces and inter-array cables.