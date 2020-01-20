Nuclear power accounted for almost a quarter of Germany's electricity generation in 2010 — so why was a decision taken to shut all plants just a year later?

Germany has closed 11 nuclear power plants since 2011 (Credit: Raimond Spekking/Felix Koenig)

The Fukushima disaster in 2011 led to Germany announcing plans to phase out its nuclear power plants, after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she couldn’t risk the possibility of another major accident. James Murray looks into how the country decided to close its nuclear inventory and the current state of its energy mix.

Germany is closing down its nuclear power plants by 2022 as part of the country’s energy policy shift towards renewable technologies.

The decision was taken by Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2011 following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan, where a 14m tsunami overwhelmed the plant’s sea wall and disabled cooling in its three reactors.

It was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986 and, once again, focused the world’s attention to the potential dangers of the power source.

Germany has so far closed 11 of its 17 nuclear plants, with the Philippsburg 2 reactor in the south-west state of Baden-Württemberg the latest to be switched off.

Sven Giegold, a German MEP for the Green Party, believes nuclear and renewable power sources are substitutes for one another and should not be treated as complementary, the Financial Times Alphaville reported.

“Without weaning ourselves off nuclear, renewables will never reach their potential,” added Giegold.

“It is difficult to predict the flow of energy coming from renewables, but if you all of a sudden have a very sunny day in Germany and have all the energy that we need from solar, then it is not a simple matter to modulate a nuclear power plant.

“It is not a simple on and off switch. At the same time, this means sticking with nuclear leads to renewable plants being switched off more regularly and their energy often can’t easily be stored.”

How Germany decided to switch off its nuclear power plants

With public opinion widely opposed to Germany’s nuclear programme, the Social Democrat and Green Party coalition elected in 1998 submitted a plan to limit the lifespan of the industry, eventually phasing it out altogether.

In 2009, the death sentence was temporarily commuted, providing a two-year reprieve until Merkel — a trained scientist with a PhD in Physics — reversed policy again and ordered the immediate closure of eight of the nation’s nuclear power plants.

The chancellor’s decision was bemusing to many because, unlike fossil fuel power stations, nuclear reactors do not produce pollution during the generation process.

Merkel said that following the Fukushima disaster and previous nuclear incidents, the risks of another chemical accident were just “too enormous to be controlled by humans”.

The decision raised concerns at the time that the policy would force Germany to lean heavily on high-polluting coal-fired power generation, with its 17 nuclear plants supplying almost a quarter of the country’s energy in 2010, with coal accounting for more than 40%.

But the government has since set targets to cut this year’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, with this rising to 55% by 2030 and 95% by 2050, when compared with 1990 levels.

The country has also set plans to shut all of its 84 coal-fired power plants by 2038, with renewables such as wind and solar slated to provide the majority of its energy needs.

Germany’s ambition is for renewables to contribute up to 65% of its power mix by 2030, and for the clean energy power sources to make up a minimum of 80% of the country’s gross power consumption by 2050.

For the first six months of 2019, renewables accounted for 47.3% of the nation’s net electricity production.

For the first time, the renewable figure surpassed the combined total of power generated from coal and nuclear plants at 43% (29.9% and 13.1% respectively).

A comforting statistic, perhaps, as Germany contemplates a nuclear- and coal-free future.