Hydro-Québec inaugurated the Romaine complex in late 2023. (Credit: Hydro-Québec)

In late 2023, Hydro-Québec inaugurated the Romaine complex, an ambitious hydroelectric project that stands as their most significant endeavour since the Baie-James development. This sprawling complex consists of four powerful generating stations, collectively offering an installed capacity of 1550MW and an annual energy output of 8TWh, ample to supply clean, renewable energy to approximately 470,000 households.

The swift completion of the Romaine complex, from 2009 to 2023, is impressive, given the sheer scale of the project. This efficiency can be attributed to meticulous project management and innovative practices implemented on the construction site. Also impressive is that the final project cost amounted to $7.4 billion, significantly lower than the initial estimate by 14%.

One of the standout features of the Romaine complex is its resale price of 6.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, a highly advantageous rate, particularly considering that the complex offers both energy and capacity. This dual role is critical for balancing the variable energy generation from other renewable sources, such as wind and solar.

Regrettably, the construction phase of the Romaine project was marred by the tragic loss of four workers in accidents. These unfortunate incidents prompted Hydro-Québec to undertake a comprehensive review and strengthening of its health and safety practices. As the complex was inaugurated, it was a somber moment to remember the lives lost in these accidents, with thoughts extending to their families. This also marked a renewal of Hydro-Québec’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety as an essential aspect of their operations.

The completion of the Romaine complex was made possible through the dedication of countless men and women who worked tirelessly on the project. Moreover, the close collaboration with the Innu and Minganois communities played a pivotal role in adapting the project to the unique challenges of the vast territory. This collaborative spirit underscores the power of partnership in achieving grand goals.

The significance of the Romaine complex transcends energy production. It is also an economic boon to Québec, generating a substantial $5.5 billion in economic spinoffs for the province, with $1.4 billion directly benefiting the local region. Moreover, the project prioritizes environmental responsibility. Measures such as the creation of 60 hectares of new wetlands and the seeding of Atlantic salmon, lake trout, and landlocked salmon showcase a commitment to sustainable development. Additionally, the project ensures environmental stewardship through ongoing follow-up efforts, extending up to 2040 in cooperation with local partners.

Prominent figures in Québec’s government and energy sector underscore the vital role of the Romaine complex:

Premier François Legault takes immense pride in inaugurating the complex, considering it an essential component of Québec’s energy future and decarbonization goals. He acknowledges the legacy of visionary leaders like Jean Lesage, René Lévesque, and Robert Bourassa, who chose hydroelectricity as a cornerstone of the province’s energy transition.

“I am very proud to inaugurate the Romaine facilities, the largest hydropower complex since Baie-James, and a monument to Québec engineering,” said François Legault, Premier of Québec. “This project is essential for our energy future, allowing us to meet Québec’s industrial needs for the next 100 years! I am especially proud that this project was carried out in partnership with the Innu nation, two great forces working together. Another source of pride is Hydro-Québec’s expertise and its standing as a global leader in hydroelectricity. Thanks to visionaries Jean Lesage, René Lévesque and Robert Bourassa, Québec chose hydroelectricity, clean energy that puts us way out in front for the energy transition. We need to capitalise on this strength to create more wealth while emitting less GHGs.”

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy, emphasises the critical nature of investments in hydroelectricity and electrification to meet decarbonization objectives. “La Romaine is a symbol of what Québec can accomplish when we are bold and ambitious,” he said.

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, recognizes the importance of working closely with Indigenous communities to develop clean energy sources: “Incredibly proud of this partnership! The First Nations and Inuit are those who see the first signs of climate change. Clean energy sources must be developed hand in hand with the Indigenous communities. Together, our great nations will succeed in decarbonizing Québec.”

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment and MNA for Duplessis, underscores the immense pride of the Côte-Nord region and the remarkable economic spin-offs generated by the construction of the generating facilities, thereby contributing to Québec’s energy transition and economic prosperity: “Today is a historic day for the Côte-Nord! The inauguration of the Romaine complex is the result of a massive undertaking, driven by the belief and the dedication of the people of the Côte-Nord region. Today, the people of the region are immensely proud. The economic spin-offs generated by the construction of these new generating facilities have been remarkable, and now the power generated in the Côte-Nord is contributing to the energy transition, as well as the Québec economy.”

Michael Sabia, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec, acknowledges the project’s significant contribution to the province’s energy transition and highlights the collaboration, innovation, and positive impact of the project. He said: “It plays an important part in a major energy transition, which is at the heart of the creation of a greener economy and a more prosperous society. I would like to thank the thousands of workers, the Indigenous communities and the Minganois for their immense contribution, their sense of innovation and collaboration.”

Meggie Richard, Prefect of the MRC of Minganie, expresses appreciation for the work done to bring the complex to fruition, particularly recognizing the contributions of the Minganois and the people of the Côte-Nord: “I salute the work of all those who endeavoured to bring this massive complex to fruition, and particularly the contribution of the Minganois and people of the Côte-Nord. The Romaine complex demonstrates the immense potential of the region of Minganie. In addition to the economic spinoffs during the construction phase, the MRC of Minganie recognizes the importance of the 70 permanent jobs created in connection with La Romaine in Havre-Saint-Pierre, and is proud to have participated in this major project.”

Four stations

In a remote location, the Romaine complex presented unique challenges, which led the project team to employ innovative solutions such as prefabrication and three-dimensional modelling to keep the project on track. The electricity generated by the Romaine complex is set to integrate into the Hydro-Québec grid through new transmission lines and switchyards built at the generating stations.

The 1550MW capacity is being delivered by the four stations:

Romaine-1 Power Station (Commissioned: 2015, Installed Power: 270 MW): This station features an ecological reserved flow downstream that is carefully modulated to accommodate the needs of Atlantic salmon, demonstrating the project’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

Romaine-2 Power Station (Commissioned: 2014, Installed Power: 640 MW): Romaine-2 stands out as the most potent power plant in the complex, further emphasizing the magnitude of the Romaine endeavour.

Romaine-3 Power Station (Commissioned: 2017, Installed Power: 395 MW): This station is notable for being the second dam at the height of the complex, following the impressive Romaine-2.

Romaine-4 Power Station (Commissioning: 2022, Installed Power: 245 MW): The largest reservoir in the complex is found here, covering an expansive area of 142.2 square kilometres.

Contractors involved

Alstom supplied the Francis turbine and generator sets for the Romaine-2 and the Romaine-3 facilities under two separate contracts worth £46m ($70m) and £59m ($90m) awarded in March 2010 and July 2013, respectively.

Voith supplied two 135MW Francis turbine-generator sets for the Romaine-1 hydroelectric power station.

AECOM was engaged to provide detailed engineering and technical support services for the four power stations of the Romaine hydroelectric complex.

The other contractors involved in the project include Pomerleau and EBC, while CRH supplied cement for the concrete works for the project.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.