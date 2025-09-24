Visualisation of the new power plant at Ricanto, Corsica (Image: EDF PEI)

A consortium comprising MAN Energy Solutions and EPC (engineering procurement and construction) specialist, Bonatti, has signed a contract with EDF PEI (a 100% owned subsidiary of EDF that builds and operates power generation facilities in the French overseas departments and regions, and Corsica) for the construction and maintenance of a new power plant at Ricanto, near Ajaccio, Corsica. It will replace the ageing Le Vazzio plant, with commercial operation expected in late 2027/early 2028.

The plant, with a total installed capacity of 130 MW, will be equipped with 8 × MAN 18V51/60 engines optimised to run on 100% liquid biomass fuel of plant origin.

Speaking at the contract-signing ceremony, Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions said: “The Ricanto power plant will play an essential role in guaranteeing Corsica’s energy security while significantly minimising its ecological impact. MAN 18V51/60 engines are specially designed to accommodate running on liquid biomass with optimum performance and efficiency.”

MAN PrimeServ – the after-sales service of MAN Energy Solutions, which already provides maintenance for several existing EDF PEI power plants – will take on maintenance of the Ricanto bioenergy plant.

Under a 25-year long-term service agreement, MAN PrimeServ will be responsible for spare parts, major maintenance porojects, technical services and training modules for EDF PEI personnel.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.