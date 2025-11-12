Patuha geothermal power plant unit 1 and the planned construction site for unit 2 (outlined in red at lower right)

The first LM6000VELOX package to go into commercial operation was that at Dominion Energy’s Bushy Park Combustion Turbine (Bushy Park CT) facility in Berkeley County, South Carolina, USA. This 52 MW unit, Bushy Park CT #1, achieved start of commercial operation on 1 November 2024. The rating is based on baseload with natural gas fuel at ISO conditions.

The Bushy Park LM6000VELOX, along with two other units ordered for Dominion Energy’s Parr facility in Fairfield County, South Carolina, which are currently under construction, replace older peaking units. In addition to supporting Dominion during peak usage periods, these fully dispatchable units can complement solar generation on days when sunshine is limited or intermittent throughout the day.

The Bushy Park and future Parr units incorporate an array of operational flexibility capabilities including dual-fuel capabilities, faststarting, synchronous condensing, and black start. GE Vernova’s scope of supply included selective catalytic reduction and oxidation catalyst systems, which, coupled with dry low NOx combustion, “enable best-in-class air emissions performance without the need for water injection.”

“This aeroderivative solution can provide dispatchable and lower-carbon-emitting power compared to older units, and also important black-start capability necessary for restoring power after a blackout,” said Dave Ross, President and CEO for GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in the Americas.

With over 40 million operating hours and more than 1300 units shipped, GE Vernova describes the LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbine as “a leader in the +40 MW space.”

In addition to the two LM6000VELOX packages currently being installed at Dominion Energy’s Parr facility, there are ten LM6000VELOX packages being installed at Tennessee Valley Authority’s Johnsonville aeroderivative power plant, with an expected start of operation in 2025. Recently, GE Vernova also announced that an LM6000VELOX package is expected to start operation on 100% hydrogen at the Whyalla hydrogen power plant in Australia in 2026.

Upgrades in Iraq

The Iraq Ministry of Electricity (MoE) and GE Vernova Inc have announced the successful completion of upgrades at several key power plants, significantly enhancing the performance and output of existing GE Vernova generating units. The new upgrades are part of a broader effort by the Ministry to modernise the power generation infrastructure to enhance grid stability and capacity, while meeting the growing energy demand in Iraq in alignment with the country’s energy transition efforts.

The broader upgrade project encompasses 46 gas turbines across 12 power plants, aiming to add around 500 MW of additional generating capacity to the national grid before the summer of 2025. The modernisation projects are expected to improve operational flexibility and boost output, efficiency, and availability of the power generation assets. Some of the power plants included in this project – Ninawa, Al Diwaniyah, Hilla, Karbala, Shat Al Basra, Najibiya, Samawa, Dhiqar, Al Khairat and Al Haidariya – have already transitioned from heavy fuel oil (HFO) to natural gas, with a capacity increase of approximately 260 MW. The other plants are expected to be modernised within the summer of 2025, with an expected additional increase in capacity of approximately 250 MW.

In addition, GE Vernova announced the successful installation of its Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades on several 9.E gas turbines powering the Al-Quds and Dhiqar power plants, and MXL2 upgrades on 13E2 gas turbines at the Al Mansouriya power plant. The expected output increases of up to 6% for each of these power plants will enable Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity (MoE) to generate more electricity using the same amount of fuel, notes GE Vernova.

In addition, as part of the services and upgrade agreement announced in 2024 with MoE to enhance the availability of power plants across the country, GE Vernova says it has completed comprehensive maintenance on a large fleet of gas turbines with a total installed capacity capacity of 3.7 GW, including units at Qayyarah, Diwaniyah, Al-Haydariyah, and Baghdad South. These initiatives aim to enhance the long-term reliability and stability of Iraq’s power sector, says GE Vernova, which has also reported completion and early commissioning of six critical 132 kV substations across the country.

HL gas turbines for Taiwan

Siemens Energy is supplying two HL gas turbines and related components for the Kuo Kuang 2 power plant in Taiwan.

With a planned electrical capacity of 1200 MW, the plant will play a key role in meeting the growing energy needs of Taiwan’s booming industrial and technology sector.

The plant will also support Taiwan’s energy transition strategy, which includes phasing out coal and nuclear, while massively expanding renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

Taiwan boasts a robust industrial base in electronics, engineering, and particularly semiconductors.

About 60% of all microchips are produced in Taiwan, making a stable power supply essential, says Siemens Energy.

The Kuo Kuang 2 project follows on from the recent successful completion by Siemens Energy of the 1100 MW Sun Ba 2 project in Taiwan.

Kuo Kuang 2 is being built in consortium with local EPC contractor CTCI Corp. Siemens Energy’s scope is the complete power island including the two SGT6-9000HL gas turbines, one SST6-5000 steam turbine, three SGEN6-2000P generators and the Omnivise T3000 control system.

Siemens Energy partners with Rolls- Royce on SMR steam turbines

Siemens Energy and Rolls-Royce SMR have entered into a partnership agreement that is expected to lead to the exclusive supply of conventional technology for future small modular reactors (SMRs). Under the agreement, Siemens Energy is to be the sole supplier of steam turbines, generators, and other auxiliary systems for the UK manufacturer’s planned Generation 3+ modular nuclear power plants. The final contract, “detailing all specifics”, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Rolls-Royce SMR is a pressurised water reactor designed to achieve an electrical output of up to 470 MW.

Toshiba steam turbine for Patuha 2 geothermal plant

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation has received an order from PT Inti Karya Persada Tehnik (IKPT) to supply a steam turbine generator for the Patuha geothermal project in Indonesia. IKPT, a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation, is the EPC contractor for the Patuha geothermal power plant unit 2 in West Java, Indonesia, operated by PT. Geo Dipa Energi (Persero), an Indonesian state-owned company.

Patuha unit 2, with an installed capacity of 60.3 MW, is scheduled to go online in 2027, doubling the capacity of the Patuha facility. It is Toshiba’s second recent order for a power generation system for a geothermal power plant in Indonesia, following that for the Wayang Windu geothermal power plant unit 3, announced in October 2024.

Indonesia, the world’s second largest producer of geothermal power, after the USA, has an estimated potential geothermal generating capacity of approximately 30 GW. Under its latest Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL 2021-2030) the Indonesian government aims to increase generating capacity in the country by about 40.6 GW by 2030, with geothermal power contributing 3.35 GW.

Toshiba has previously delivered six steam turbine generators, totalling 311 MW, to Indonesian geothermal plants, including Sarulla, Patuha unit 1, and Lumut Balai.

Doosan Škoda Power supplies steam turbine to Rayong CCGT project

Doosan Škoda Power has reported successful completion of its Rayong project in Thailand. The company delivered a 20 MW steam turbine, including a generator, condenser, and other accessories, to a newly built combined cycle power plant in Rayong Province, near Pattaya. The project, which was implemented in collaboration with Thai company TTCL, EPC contractor for the project, is seen as a significant milestone for Doosan Škoda Power as it was its first delivery of a steam turbine to the Thai market.

The new combined cycle power plant, with an installed capacity of 74 MW, replaces an existing, much less efficient, facility. As well as generating electricity, the combined cycle plant supplies steam to the surrounding industrial area.

