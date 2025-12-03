THE NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR Civil Engineering (LNEC), a pioneer in engineering research and innovation since its foundation in 1946, is once again spearheading a major international event in the world of dam engineering. In collaboration with the Brazilian Concrete Institute (IBRACON), the Portuguese National Commission on Large Dams (CNPGB), and the Brazilian Committee on Dams (CBDB), LNEC is set to host the highly anticipated Fifth International DAM WORLD Conference (DW2025) in Lisbon, Portugal, from April 13th to 17th, 2025.

LNEC’s rich history in dam engineering dates back to its early years, with a global reputation for its contributions to the field. The DAM WORLD Conference series was established in 2012 as a collaborative effort between LNEC and IBRACON, with the goal of bringing together leading professionals to address the most pressing issues in dam engineering. After four successful editions, the conference has become a leading global platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration among engineers, researchers, and policymakers.

The 2025 conference promises to continue this tradition, providing a unique opportunity for delegates to explore the vital role of dams in safeguarding life, mitigating natural disasters, and responding to global challenges such as climate change.

Preserving life through dams: the DW2025 theme

The theme of DW2025, “Preserving Life Through Dams,” reflects the growing importance of dams in addressing the increasing risks posed by natural disasters, population growth, and environmental changes. With a program focused on innovative solutions, technical advancements, and sustainable practices, the conference will explore the multifaceted role of dams in both the present and the future.

The conference’s technical sessions will cover a broad range of topics, ensuring that experts from all areas of dam engineering can engage with the latest research and developments. These sessions will include:

Concrete and masonry dams

Embankment dams and levees

Hydraulics for dams

Tailings dams

Environmental and social issues

Regulation and governance

Dams and climate change

In addition to the main sessions, four pre-conference workshops will provide hands-on insights into key technical areas:

BIM fundamentals applied to dam engineering Dams affected by concrete swelling reactions: diagnosis, prediction, and rehabilitation Dam-break flood risk modelling and emergency planning Workshop on CDA tailings dam breach analysis

Spotlight on Canada

Canada will be the special guest country at DW2025, with a dedicated session showcasing the country’s expertise in dam safety and management. Canadian experts will lead discussions on critical topics such as failure modes, public safety integration, and the evolving nature of dam safety guidelines in the face of new challenges. The session will also compare waterretaining dams with mine tailings storage facilities, offering a comprehensive view of the field from a Canadian perspective.

Renowned speakers and expert panels

DW2025 will feature presentations from some of the world’s leading experts in dam engineering, including Michel Lino (ICOLD, France), Ahmed Chraibi (ICOLD, Morocco), Emmanuel Robbe (EDF, France), and Rodrigo Oliveira (Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal). One of the conference’s highlights will be an expert panel focused on the future of dams in a world of extreme events and climate change, where engineers and policymakers will explore solutions to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of dam infrastructure.

Technical visits

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in three technical visits that combine dam engineering exploration with cultural experiences in the Portuguese countryside. These visits will take delegates to UNESCO World Heritage sites, historic villages, and renowned wine cellars, offering a unique opportunity to blend professional insights with local traditions.

The destination

Lisbon, the vibrant capital of Portugal, will provide the ideal backdrop for DW2025. With its rich history, stunning architecture, and welcoming atmosphere, Lisbon is one of Europe’s most captivating cities.

The conference will provide ample opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, ensuring that delegates leave with a deeper understanding of the field and valuable connections.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.