Dam sediments are being used for road construction in Thailand

WHAT CONSTITUTES PROJECT SUCCESS is a complicated and multi-dimensional matter. However, identifying a set of critical success factors (CSFs) can help improve project performance, reducing the complexity associated with defining what contributes success.

Despite evidence claiming that dam engineering projects are “one of the worst performing infrastructure types for achieving project goals”, according to researchers from Western Sydney University in Australia, no study has been undertaken to address this issue. Pouya Amies, Xiaohua Jin, and Sepani Senaratne say they’ve identified a clear knowledge gap about CSFs for dam engineering projects, adding that: “there is a lot of unknowns associated with success in the management of dam engineering projects such as factors that contribute to success, success criteria and their relationships”.

Inspired by these shortfalls and inadequacies, the research team set about identifying CSFs to assist with resolving engineering project management challenges and comprehending the success of dams, with a focus on the Australian dam engineering industry. Here the results of a systematic literature review and Delphi technique were used to apply a set of CSFs over the lifecycle of dam engineering projects.

Identifying a set of critical success factors can help improve project performance in the dams industry

Delphi Technique

The Delphi technique is a methodology for gathering unbiased subjective opinions from a group of individuals who have in-depth knowledge and skill regarding a subject. Members of this Delphi panel were chosen based on their professional backgrounds, educational qualifications, and geographical location to ensure panel members were from various Australian States and Territories.

They also included representatives from several organisations such as dam owner agencies, consulting firms, contractors, regulatory agencies, and professional bodies. All expert panel members had to have over ten years of experience mainly in dam engineering projects in Australia, and have fulfilled a senior engineer or project manager role, as well as being willing to share their ideas.

Three rounds of the Delphi technique were undertaken. A total of 34 potential CFS were identified – 28 from the systematic literature review plus six suggested by the Delphi panel members – and it was found certain CSFs are applicable in different stages over the lifecycle of dam engineering projects.

According to the researchers, “one of the remarkable findings of this Delphi study” is that ‘Effective communication’ was highly rated in all phases of dam engineering projects, implying that “considerable efforts need to be exerted for achieving satisfactory communication measures”. Thus the team said they “advise project practitioners to focus particularly on this CSF”.

While ‘Effective communication’ was ranked the most important factor in planning and operation phases, the highest rated factors for the design and construction phases were ‘Adequate understanding of natural characteristics of the project’ and ‘Monitor performance’ respectively.

In relation to dam engineering projects, the researchers suggest five CSFs require special attention:

Adequate recognition of the long lifecycle of dams.

Modern and adequate dam safety review processes.

Adequate consideration of dam re-operational strategies.

Adequate risk analysis, management and sharing.

Early engagement with stakeholders and community.

Identifying project success factors is considered to be a crucial first step in tackling the problem of project performance. The team from Western Sydney University say if dam project practitioners could “effectively affect project performance, they may not only minimise project failure but also increase the overall benefits provided to the community”.

Furthermore, Aimes et al believe the findings of their will enable engineering project management teams to pinpoint the necessary factors to achieve project success , helping to pave the way for further research.

Large tracked dredging digger used for reservoir clearing in Thailand

Dam good roads

The innovative use of dam sediments, stabilised with eucalyptus wood ash (EA) and cement, is proving to be a suitable and sustainable material for road construction in Thailand.

Over 20 of the country’s hydropower dams managed by the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DAEDE) face significant challenges from excessive sediment buildup. This accumulation reduces storage capacity, impairs discharge, diminishes flood control, lowers electricity generation efficiency, and can impact dam safety.

Sediment removal is conducted regularly to maintain functionality and safety, but the excavated materials are often classified as waste and disposed of in landfills. However, in an innovative move, DAEDE has begun repurposing excavated dam sediments for road construction to address disposal challenges in agricultural regions.

A pilot project in Nan Province utilised sediments from the Namwa Dam, treated with local stabilisers such as cement and eucalyptus ash (EA). Untreated sediments alone may not meet construction standards, but combining them with EA improves strength and durability, offering a sustainable solution. This approach aligns with circular economy principles, reducing waste, conserving resources, and lowering costs compared to new materials.

Cost analysis has demonstrated that utilising stabilised dam sediments is considerably more cost-effective than using conventional earthen materials and is primarily attributed to the proximity of the sediment source to the construction site, and the negligible material costs associated with EA, which is considered a waste byproduct.

Leaching tests also show that the stabilised sediments, treated with EA and cement, are environmentally benign, with heavy metal concentrations falling significantly below established regulatory thresholds. As a result, the application of EA-cement-stabilised sediments presents a promising eco-friendly alternative for road construction, contributing to reduced environmental impact.

These findings underscore the innovative integration of waste materials into high-performance construction applications, advancing the principles of circular economy and sustainability.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.