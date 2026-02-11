KALiNA Power is planning up to 1.7 GW of combined cycle capacity to provide power to data centres in Alberta. Each 170 MW CCGT plant would be equipped with carbon capture and sequestration, with around 95% of carbon dioxide generated captured and sequestered in authorised deep aquifers (map: KALiNA Power)

The framework agreement supports the establishment of Crusoe’s data centre footprint in Alberta in a sustainable and commercially scalable manner by utilising KDP’s nearzero- emissions power under a contracting arrangement which complies with Alberta’s self-supply requirements. Each potential co-sited project is to be developed under a separate project development agreement (PDA) between KDP and Crusoe (or their affiliates). Each Crusoe owned and operated AI data centre will contract for affordable power with an adjacent, co-sited KALiNA owned and operated Power-CCS plant. It is anticipated that power will be supplied from each Power-CCS plant to the adjacent datacentre under a 15 year power purchase agreement, which will provide KALiNA with stable, long-term cash flows with which to finance each Power-CCS project.

The potential project locations under the Crusoe framework agreement are strategically located sites near electrical transmission, gas pipeline infrastructure, carbon sequestration hubs and fibre optic lines. The initial three projects are Myers Energy Park, Alsike Energy Park and Crossfield Energy Park.

The framework agreement commits KDP and Crusoe to use “reasonable commercial efforts” to complete a project development agreement. Each PDA will include an indicative long-term tolling PPA as well as provisions for the funding by Crusoe of certain electrical interconnection and gas supply interconnection security payments for each related project.

Environmental desktop and biophysical studies have been completed at the Myers Energy Park and the Alsike Energy Park and is planned to be completed at the Crossfield Energy Park in 2025.

KDP has already filed self-supply and export system access service requests (SASRs) with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) for all three sites. In addition to the initial three current potential co-sited projects, KDP is continuing to develop the Gilby Power Park, for which site control and environmental desktop and biophysical studies have been completed. KDP has filed generation only SASR’s for Gilby and a new location in the Clairmont area.

Proposed KALiNA energy centre, Saddle Hills (image: KALiNA Power)

Not included in the Crusoe framework agreement is the Saddle Hills project in Alberta, which KALiNA describes as “fully permitted to construct and operate.” This envisages an installed capacity of “up to 64 MW” from two combined cycle power plants, each employing a 22 MW Siemens SGT600 gas turbine plus KALiNA Cycle® modules with 10 MW Baker Hughes vapour turbines to generate zero-emissions power from gas turbine waste heat.

The plan for Saddle Hills was to initially deploy the gas turbines in simple cycle peaker mode and then to consider adding the KALiNA Cycle® and possibly CCS “as legislative and commercial circumstances warrant.”

The KALiNA Cycle®, developed by Alexander Kalina, employs a zeotropic mixture (consisting two fluids with different boiling points, such as water and ammonia) for its working fluid. It does not appear to be under consideration, at this stage, for the Crusoe data centre projects. KALiNA Power signed a non-exclusive and nonbinding memorandum of understanding in 2022 to establish Baker Hughes as “a preferred vendor of advanced turbine technology” for a range of KALiNA Cycle® designs. The MOU provides a framework under which the parties can develop modularised packaged solutions for markets that are in transition to zero-emissions and more efficient power generation.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.