Construction of the Zhentouba Second Stage Hydropower Station

CHINA IS MAKING SIGNIFICANT strides in hydropower development, with several major projects reaching critical milestones. As of 2025, China’s hydropower capacity continues to expand, supporting national energy security, renewable integration, and regional economic growth. Leading companies and state-owned enterprises have taken the helm, pushing forward large-scale developments across multiple provinces.

On March 18, CHN Energy marked a major milestone as all 24 unit gates at the Dadu River Zhentouba Second Stage Hydropower Station and the Shaping First Stage Hydropower Station were successfully closed. Located in Sichuan Province, these two stations, with a combined installed capacity of 660,000 kilowatts, are key to Sichuan’s 14th Five-Year Plan.

These gates serve a crucial role in blocking water to facilitate equipment installation and maintenance, ensuring that the stations can move towards full operational status. With meticulous coordination of civil construction and electromechanical installation, the first generating units are set for commissioning in 2025, with full operational capacity expected by 2026.

By the end of 2024, CHN Energy had installed over 20 million kilowatts of hydropower capacity nationwide, maintaining its position in China’s hydropower sector. With 8.24 million kilowatts of conventional hydropower still under construction, CHN Energy says it remains at the forefront of the nation’s renewable energy expansion.

Contract wins

Another significant player in China’s hydropower expansion, the Eighth Hydropower Bureau, recently secured contracts for three major projects: the Huoshan Pumped Storage Power Station in Anhui, the Guxian Hydropower Project on the Yellow River, and the Yulin Pumped Storage Power Station in Guangxi.

The 1,200MW Huoshan Pumped Storage Power Station is a critical energy storage project that will help regulate power supply fluctuations in East China. The construction will include ventilation and safety caverns, factory access tunnels, wastewater treatment systems, and sand and gravel processing units. Once operational, the power station will provide peak regulation, valley filling, and emergency standby power for the East China grid.

The Guxian Hydropower Project, a key component of the Yellow River water and sediment control system, will enhance ecological protection and water management. Its diversion tunnel concrete production system will play a pivotal role in supporting the hydropower plant’s overall construction, contributing to the national water network strategy.

Meanwhile, the Yulin Pumped Storage Power Station, also with a 1.2-million-kilowatt capacity, is set to improve peak-load balancing and energy storage in Guangxi. The project includes the construction of a 7.78km connecting road between the upper and lower reservoirs, ensuring efficient material transport and future operational effectiveness.

As of February 17, 2025, the six cascade reservoirs operated by CTG along the Yangtze River’s mainstream – including the Three Gorges – have collectively released 10 billion cubic meters of water to replenish the Yangtze River during this dry season

Breaking ground and taking shape

On March 19, the Seventh Hydropower Bureau signed the main civil engineering construction contract for the lower reservoir and underground plant system of the Hubei Nanzhang Pumped Storage Power Station. This 1.8 million kilowatt station will enhance the stability of the northwestern Hubei power grid and contribute to China’s green energy transition.

Once completed, the power station will save 682,000 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.7 million tons annually. The Seventh Hydropower Bureau is tasked with constructing essential components, including the lower reservoir dam, underground powerhouse, and permanent road networks. The project will provide a crucial energy buffer for Hubei Province, ensuring a stable and sustainable electricity supply.

In another milestone, the Fourteenth Hydropower Bureau won the bid for the civil engineering and equipment installation at the Huanglong Pumped Storage Power Station in Gansu. This massive 2,100MW facility is the largest pumped storage project in the province and a vital addition to China’s clean energy strategy.

Located in Tianshui City, the station will play a crucial role in stabilizing the Gansu power grid, absorbing wind and solar energy, and contributing to national energy security. The project encompasses the construction of reservoirs, transmission systems, underground power plants, and switch stations, with six reversible units, each generating 350 megawatts.

The upper reservoir will have a normal water level of 1,895m, with a regulating storage capacity of 9.87 million cubic meters, while the lower reservoir will have a storage capacity of 8.64 million cubic meters.

This ambitious infrastructure project is expected to significantly improve regional energy storage capabilities and support China’s transition to a low carbon economy.

Further south, the Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Pumped Storage Power Station commenced construction in February. With an installed capacity of 1.6 million kilowatts, this first-class energy storage facility will provide 1.946 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually while reducing carbon emissions by over 1.4 million tons.

Strategically positioned to optimize clean energy distribution in northern Guangxi, the project will improve regional energy security and environmental sustainability. The construction team is committed to ensuring high-quality implementation, supporting China’s push for low-carbon development.

Additionally, the station will reduce annual sulfur dioxide emissions by 10,000 tons and nitrogen oxides by 8,000 tons, significantly improving air quality in the region.

Water replenishment efforts on the Yangtze

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) is playing a crucial role in managing the country’s largest river system. By mid-February 2025, CTG’s six cascade reservoirs –Wudongde, Baihetan, Xiluodu, Xiangjiaba, Three Gorges, and Gezhouba –had released 10 billion cubic meters of water to replenish the Yangtze River.

This strategic water release ensures sufficient supply for domestic and industrial use while maintaining smooth navigation on the river. As inflows decrease from November to April, the reservoirs regulate water levels to prevent shortages and support ecological balance along the Yangtze.

This effort highlights the critical role hydropower plays in maintaining water security, preserving biodiversity, and sustaining economic activities along the river.

The future of China’s hydropower

China’s hydropower expansion is a cornerstone of its clean energy strategy, playing a vital role in peak regulation, energy storage, and grid stability. With a mix of conventional hydro and pumped storage projects, the nation is leveraging its vast river systems and mountainous terrain to accelerate its transition to renewable energy.

The combination of large-scale hydropower stations, pumped storage projects, and innovative water management strategies demonstrates China’s commitment to reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. As more projects reach completion, China’s hydropower capacity will continue to grow, strengthening the country’s energy independence and contributing to global carbon reduction efforts.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.