Drones have emerged as invaluable tools for enhancing efficiency, safety and productivity across various operations. (Credit: Shane McLendon on Unsplash)

In the vast expanse where industry meets earth’s resources, a transformation is long underway. The mining sector, historically characterised by labour-intensive practices and conventional machinery, is now at the forefront of a technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence (AI) in partnership with the established pillars of robotics and automation.

But what effects is this trifecta of innovations having on the global mining industry?

Well, according to forecasts by GlobalData, the robotics industry surged from $63bn in 2022 to an estimated $218bn by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. This latest mine-site technology adoption survey by GlobalData underscores the industry’s prioritisation of robotics as an investment area.

According to the report, mining companies are deploying robotics across various operations, from surface mining to underground excavation and mineral processing. Integration of robots, including drones, autonomous haulage systems (AHS) and remote-controlled machines, has revolutionised the sector: ­

In the mining sector, drones have emerged as invaluable tools for enhancing efficiency, safety and productivity across various operations. Equipped with advanced imaging technologies such as LiDAR and multispectral cameras, drones enable precise mapping and surveying of mining sites, providing detailed topographical data and 3D models. This data aids in accurate planning, monitoring and management of extraction processes, allowing for optimised resource allocation and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, drones play a crucial role in asset inspection, enabling remote and rapid assessment of infrastructure such as conveyor belts, stockpiles and mine pits, thereby minimising downtime and improving maintenance scheduling. Moreover, drones enhance safety by conducting aerial surveillance of hazardous areas, detecting potential risks and monitoring compliance with safety protocols. Autonomous haulage systems (AHS): These have revolutionised the mining industry by introducing unparalleled levels of efficiency, safety and productivity to hauling operations. These systems utilise cutting-edge technology, including GPS, radar and advanced algorithms, to enable trucks to operate autonomously without the need for human drivers. By eliminating the risks associated with human error and fatigue, AHS significantly enhances safety in mining environments. Furthermore, these systems optimise truck routes, speeds and payloads, leading to reduced fuel consumption and increased operational efficiency. With real-time data monitoring and analytics capabilities, AHS provides valuable insights into equipment performance and operational metrics, facilitating proactive maintenance and continuous improvement. As a result, mining companies can achieve higher production rates, lower operating costs, and improved sustainability, making autonomous haulage systems an indispensable asset in modern mining operations.

The paper states, as reported by Mining Technology: “Robotic technology surpasses human capabilities in performing tasks with precision, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced waste across mining operations, reduced machine damage, increased equipment lifetime and reduced staffing.”

These innovations not only enhance efficiency but also significantly bolster safety standards. Automating repetitive tasks minimises human error, while the precision and reliability of robots boost operational efficiency. Furthermore, safety is vastly improved as robots perform hazardous tasks without human presence, mitigating risks to personnel.

$218bn

The robotics industry is surging from $63bn in 2022 to this estimated 2030 figure.

GlobalData

Safety redefined

The paramount concern for the safety and well-being of miners is being comprehensively addressed through the integration of AI, robotics and automation. Remote-controlled drones and robots, equipped with state-of-the-art cameras and sensors, venture into hazardous environments, conducting meticulous equipment inspections and identifying potential risks without exposing human workers to peril.

Furthermore, AI-driven predictive analytics systems proactively forecast equipment failures, facilitating pre-emptive maintenance measures, and mitigating the risk of potentially catastrophic accidents. By minimising human exposure to perilous conditions, these technologies are reshaping safety standards within the mining industry, fostering environments conducive to the well-being and security of all personnel involved.

Pioneering sustainability

The imperatives of environmental sustainability and responsible resource extraction have propelled the mining sector towards innovative solutions facilitated by AI, robotics and automation. Autonomous vehicles meticulously orchestrate the extraction process, optimising resource utilisation and minimising wastage, thereby mitigating ecological footprints and minimising environmental disturbances.

As the robotics landscape continues to diversify, with exoskeletons, logistics robots, drones and consumer robots emerging as burgeoning sectors, sustainability efforts are being further fortified. Exoskeletons, for instance, are projected to witness exponential growth rates, augmenting workforce capabilities while concurrently reducing instances of strain-related injuries and ergonomic strain.

17%

The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the increase from 2022 to 2030.

GlobalData

Workforce dynamics

The integration of AI, robotics and automation engenders shifts in workforce dynamics, reshaping the fabric of employment within the mining industry. While the automation of repetitive tasks may engender job displacement for some workers, concerted efforts must be directed towards reskilling and upskilling initiatives to ensure workforce adaptability and resilience.

Moreover, these transformative technologies engender novel avenues for employment, particularly in roles necessitating technical proficiency in AI, robotics and data analytics. The reconfiguration of labour dynamics is further accentuated by the enhanced job satisfaction stemming from reduced exposure to hazardous conditions and mundane tasks, allowing human workers to devote their energies towards more intellectually stimulating endeavours.

However, the transition towards an automated workforce necessitates a holistic approach encompassing collaboration between industry stakeholders, governmental bodies and educational institutions to ensure equitable access to opportunities and mitigate potential socioeconomic disparities.

Challenges and considerations

Despite the manifold benefits wrought by AI, robotics and automation within the mining sector, several challenges and considerations warrant diligent attention. High initial investment costs, technological complexities, and regulatory constraints represent formidable barriers to widespread adoption and implementation.

Additionally, concerns pertaining to data security, privacy safeguards and ethical considerations underscore the imperative for responsible deployment and utilisation of these technologies. Furthermore, apprehensions regarding job displacement and exacerbation of socioeconomic inequalities necessitate proactive measures to support affected workers and communities through robust retraining programmes, job placement assistance initiatives, and comprehensive social safety nets.

By harnessing these transformative technologies responsibly and inclusively, the mining sector stands poised to unlock unprecedented efficiencies, enhance safety standards, foster environmental stewardship, and fortify workforce resilience. As the industry navigates this epochal transition, collaborative endeavours, strategic investments in innovation and unwavering commitments to ethical imperatives will be paramount in realising the full potential of AI, robotics and automation in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for mining communities and societies at large. Embracing this paradigm shift with foresight and resolve, the mining industry can chart a course towards unparalleled progress and enduring prosperity in the decades to come.

This article first appeared in World Mining Frontiers.