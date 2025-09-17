A senior power engineer wearing safety jacket and hardhat. Credit: Chatchai.wa/Shutterstock.com.

MC-monitoring’s extensive portfolio includes advanced sensor technology, data acquisition units, and condition monitoring software, which collectively provide hydropower operators with early detection capabilities to preemptively identify and address potential issues. Salvatore Adamo, Managing Director of MC-Monitoring, emphasises the importance of this integrated approach: “Our goal is to deliver comprehensive systems that preemptively catch problems, preventing costly downtime and maximising efficiency.” By leveraging these advanced tools, hydropower plants can ensure reliability and optimise their operational output.

Enhancing reliability and efficiency

A standout aspect of MC-Monitoring’s technology is its air gap monitoring system. This system continuously measures the rotor-stator distance, a critical factor in ensuring optimal performance. Adamo explains that accurate air gap data is essential for detecting rotor misalignments, mechanical deformations, or eccentricities. “This level of insight allows for proactive maintenance, transforming traditional maintenance strategies from reactive to predictive,” he notes. By addressing potential issues early, the system not only enhances reliability but also contributes to improved overall efficiency by minimising unplanned downtime.

MC-Monitoring has also introduced groundbreaking innovations in air gap measurement. Utilising non-contact sensors and high-frequency sampling, the company has achieved a level of accuracy that was previously unattainable. These advancements reduce susceptibility to environmental disturbances, ensuring reliable data. “By making air gap monitoring more precise and less prone to interference, we provide consistent and trustworthy information for operators,” Adamo points out.

Integrated sensors, data acquisition units and software

Integrated sensors, data acquisition units, and software solutions lie at the heart of MC-monitoring’s comprehensive approach. High-precision sensors, designed for durability and accuracy, capture high-resolution data on critical parameters. These data are processed and transmitted by robust acquisition units such as the PMS-300P, enabling a comprehensive, real-time view of equipment health. This seamless integration extends to MC-Monitoring’s CMS-500P condition monitoring software, which provides operators with powerful analytics and actionable insights. Adamo emphasises that the technology is ‘designed to deliver reliable and resilient performance, even under the harshest conditions, ensuring that operators can make informed decisions with confidence.’

Tackling the challenges of ageing infrastructure

One of the biggest hurdles for hydropower operators is managing ageing hydrogenerators. These older machines often suffer from insulation degradation, mechanical wear, and rotor eccentricity. MC-Monitoring has developed solutions that are both robust and adaptable to address these issues. From durable sensors that maintain accuracy despite extreme conditions to predictive analytics that identify trends in equipment wear, MC-Monitoring’s technology enables operators to plan maintenance activities more effectively. “We give plant operators the tools to prioritise maintenance and extend the life of their assets,” Adamo states.

Adapting to the demand for flexible hydropower

As the energy landscape evolves, hydropower plants are increasingly expected to operate flexibly, handling frequent load changes and start-stop cycles. To meet this demand, MC-Monitoring has refined its technology to process data rapidly and adapt to operational variability. The systems now employ adaptive algorithms that maintain precise monitoring under shifting conditions. “Our monitoring systems are optimised for flexibility, ensuring reliability and precision even during the most variable operations,” says Adamo.

Compact solutions for condition monitoring

The confined spaces within hydrogenerators pose another significant challenge. In response, MC-Monitoring has developed compact, high-performance sensors that require minimal space. These sensors, such as the AGT (Air Gap Transducers), are engineered to deliver advanced monitoring capabilities without necessitating extensive structural modifications. Adamo highlights, “Our designs focus on miniaturisation and modularity, ensuring that even the most space-constrained environments can benefit from our technology.”

Emerging trends in condition monitoring

The future of hydropower monitoring is shaped by trends like the rise of digital twins, increased IoT integration, and AI-driven analytics. MC-Monitoring is at the cutting edge of these innovations, incorporating advanced data analysis tools that enable predictive maintenance. Adamo is optimistic about these advancements: “Digital twins and AI will fundamentally change how we approach condition monitoring, making it more about forecasting and optimisation than reaction.” The company is actively developing solutions to harness these trends, enhancing the predictive and analytical capabilities of its systems.

Exploring new applications

MC-Monitoring’s adaptable technology is expanding beyond traditional hydropower plants. New markets, including pumped storage facilities, offshore tidal energy systems, and small-scale hydropower projects, are increasingly adopting MC-Monitoring’s solutions. This expansion demonstrates the versatility of the technology in supporting a diverse range of renewable energy systems. “We see tremendous potential in applying our monitoring expertise to these emerging markets,” says Adamo.

Incorporating digital twins and AI

Digital twin technology represents one of MC-Monitoring’s most significant advancements. By creating virtual models of hydrogenerators, plant operators can simulate real-time conditions and test various operational strategies. These simulations provide valuable insights into equipment behaviour, helping to optimise maintenance planning. Adamo believes that “digital twins offer a proactive approach to machine health management, improving decision-making and efficiency.”

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionising hydrogenerator monitoring by enhancing predictive capabilities and fault detection. MC-Monitoring leverages these technologies to analyse complex data sets, recognise patterns, and provide actionable insights. “Our AI-driven analytics continuously improve monitoring strategies and ensure that our solutions are always a step ahead,” says Adamo.

Upgrading condition monitoring

For hydropower operators considering system upgrades, MC-Monitoring recommends a strategic approach. Begin with a comprehensive assessment of the current monitoring infrastructure and prioritise upgrades for the most critical components. Opt for modular, scalable solutions that can adapt to future technological advances. Adamo advises, “Investing wisely in modular and adaptable systems is key to future-proofing your operations.”

MC-Monitoring’s systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing plant control frameworks, such as SCADA and distributed control systems (DCS). This compatibility ensures a centralised view of machine health and simplifies data management, making it easier for operators to implement condition-based maintenance. “Our solutions are built for seamless integration, complementing rather than complicating existing systems,” explains Adamo.

Conclusion

MC-Monitoring’s commitment to driving innovation in hydropower condition monitoring is clear. By combining advanced sensor technology, real-time data acquisition, and AI-based analytics, the company is setting new standards for reliability, efficiency, and foresight in the industry. As hydropower continues to evolve, MC-Monitoring is well-positioned to meet today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.