Dam projects across Australia and New Zealand are at critical junctures. (Credit: Russ McElroy from Pixabay)

New Zealand’s dam industry has reached a pivotal juncture after new safety regulations came into force in May 2024.

As Kaley Crawford-Flett, Chair of the New Zealand Society on Large Dams (NZSOLD) says, significant activities and dialogues are underway across technical, regulatory, and industry sectors, while NZSOLD is currently in the process of updating the country’s dam safety guidelines to encompass the latest advancements in industry practice.

New Zealand was one of the few countries in the OECD that did not have an operative dam safety framework. The new regulations were announced in May 2022 by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) to protect people, property, and the environment from the potential impacts of dam failures, setting a minimum requirement for dam safety across the country.

“From 13 May 2024, the owners of dams that meet the height and volume requirements will need to confirm the potential risk their dam poses, put in place safety plans and undertake regular dam inspections. This will help to ensure that an essential part of New Zealand’s infrastructure remains safe and reliable,” Amy Moorhead, Manager of Building Policy at MBIE, said. “The new regulatory framework will reduce the likelihood of dam failures which have the potential to cause significant harm a great distance downstream.”

Dams that fall within the scope of the regulations will be given an impact classification based on their potential to cause harm in the event of failure. Medium and high-potential impact dams will be required to have a dam safety assurance programme and regular monitoring and surveillance practices in place. Low-potential impact dams will have no ongoing requirements except for their initial classifications and then regular classification reviews every five years.

“Most small farm dams and ponds and weirs will be excluded from the regulatory framework as they are unlikely to meet the minimum size or storage volume thresholds,” Moorhead said.

The new dam safety regulations also require dam owners to review their dams against flood performance criteria every five years as part of a comprehensive safety review.

“Our understanding of the effects of climate change is continuing to improve with time. We want to ensure the new safety provisions remain fit for purpose in a changing environment,” Moorhead added.

The regulations will apply to dams that are:

4m or higher with a volume of 20,000m3 or

1m or higher with a volume of 40,000m3 or greater.

Once the regulations come into effect in May 2024 dam owners will have up to two years to undertake the necessary work to classify their dam and put in place a dam safety assurance programme.

NZSOLD has worked in collaboration with MBIE and Engineering New Zealand to provide input to the new regulations and says that it strongly supports the post-construction dam safety guidelines as they will create a stronger, consistent regulatory framework for the active management, inspection, and maintenance of dams, helping to ensure their ongoing safety.

Along with Engineering New Zealand and MBIE, NZSOLD is actively developing a programme for assessing and registering recognised engineers to support compliance with the new dam safety regulations and includes the development of a framework for assessing the required qualifications and competencies for the roles.

“Dam owners, practitioners, regulators, and the wider community are faced with an opportunity to enhance dam safety management and improve the systems that support critical infrastructure in New Zealand. As our nation faces climate change and population growth, we have an opportunity to improve the management of the thousands of dams that provide New Zealanders with power, water, and flood resilience,” Crawford-Flett says. “However, these changes in both regulation and industry practices present challenges for our communities and industry sectors. These challenges include aspects such as organisational change, recruitment, resource availability, and affordability. What we choose to do now,” she warns, “has the potential to set a precedent for decades to come.”

A critical stage

As Andrew McConville, Chief Executive of the Murray–Darling Basin Authority in Australia says, “one of the most essential things you have to do well is connect abstract policies to real, lived experience”.

The Murray–Darling Basin, the largest and one of the most complex river systems in Australia, covers one million square kilometres across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory. After years of drought and increasing water demand led to a decline in the basin’s health, there was widespread government agreement in 2012 for a plan to manage water supplies and protect the basin for future generations. The resulting Murray–Darling Basin Plan aims to manage the basin as a whole connected system and bring it back to a healthier and sustainable level, while continuing to support farming and other industries for the benefit of the Australian community.

McConville says that the MDBA relies on communities and organisations across the basin “to connect the dots between the basin plan as it’s written, and the real, on-the-ground experience as it is lived”.

“When it comes to working in contested spaces, this is not my first rodeo,” he said. “But in my time at the MDBA, it never ceases to amaze me: everywhere I’ve been, and everyone I’ve spoken to about the basin plan – they’ve all got a view and an opinion – mostly about what I need to be doing better. But one opinion stands out above all others – everyone agrees we need a plan. Because although the plan is not perfect, we can all agree it is better than having no plan at all. There are places in the world with similar challenges that don’t have a plan and the consequences are plain.”

Water resource management is “a wicked problem” McConville goes on to add, saying a defining characteristic of wicked problems is that they are essentially unique. There is no simple or final solution, nor a clear or definitive way to test whether the problem has been solved. And it’s not about getting the ‘one right’ answer, because there simply isn’t one, but it’s about bringing people together to find a way forward.

“So while I do not claim the basin plan is a perfect solution, when I speak to people across the basin, there is agreement that we’re in a much better position now than we would be without it. It’s not been an easy road to get here though,” McConville adds.

With so many different views, it’s easy to forget that the basin plan was actually born out of unprecedented consensus. As the Chief Executive of the MDBA said: “Seeing the Murray–Darling system on the brink of collapse at the height of the Millennium drought prompted us as a nation to agree urgent action was needed. For the health of the river ecosystem, for the people, communities and industries that depend on it, and for the millions here and abroad who rely on the food and fibre it produces, we had to safeguard the future of a resource vital to our nation’s prosperity and way of life. We had to reduce the amount being taken from our river system.

“The kind of political consensus that saw six governments agree to the plan, and the enduring commitment to push forward on implementation, is just about unheard of. It speaks to just how much was at stake – but let’s not forget, the job is never done and there is still so much at stake. It’s why implementing the basin plan in full remains so important.”

Significant progress has been made in meeting the water recovery targets set in the plan but there is still more to do and, with water recovery having both positive and negative social and economic impacts on communities, the prospect of further action is both supported and opposed.

“Let me be frank: We are at a critical stage of the basin plan’s implementation….Much has been achieved, but we can’t take our foot off the pedal yet,” McConville states.

As climate change exacerbates the challenges of Australia’s already variable climate, water security is becoming increasingly important. With a total of 3.6 million people relying on water from the basin rivers for drinking, washing, sanitation, industry, farming and irrigation, and around 40% of Australia’s agricultural produce and 7% of the country’s tourism industry value in the basin too, water security is synonymous with the health of the basin.

Rainfall patterns are shifting and average inflows to the River Murray for the last 20 years were just 51% of what they were over the past 100 years, and nearly half of the long-term streamflow gauges in the basin show a declining trend since records began in 1970. And while both the Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO predict a hotter and drier future, subject to more frequent droughts and extreme weather events, there is the possibility of a 10% reduction in rainfall leading to a 30% reduction in stream inflows.

“To put it bluntly: our water security – our communities – will depend on our ability to manage our water resources through these conditions. But, fortunately,” McConville says, “unlike many other countries facing the same threats to water security – we have the basin plan.

Seeking to ensure that the river system is there for future generations is a delicate balancing act but, the MDBA’s Chief Executive points out, the plan “gives us the framework we need to meet the challenge head on”.

After more than a decade of implementation when it has been tested in extreme conditions, including through some of the hottest and driest years on record, McConville says that the basin plan is working to help build a resilient system and cushion the impacts of a warming climate but its full benefits won’t be realised overnight, and there is the need to continually monitor, gather new information, and improve.

An opportunity to do this lies in the form of the upcoming basin plan review. To be completed in 2026, this will look at what’s working, what isn’t and what should be changed. In particular, four priority areas have been identified:

How can the basin plan be improved to respond to climate change?

How can the best outcomes for all social, cultural, environmental, and economic values be achieved?

How can the basin plan be improved to recognise First Nation’s values in water management and enhance their involvement?

How could the basin plan framework be simplified?

For the vast majority, it’s not something they want for themselves or for their personal benefit. It’s something they want for their community, their country, their children and their children’s children.

“That’s why I believe,” McConville said, “our purpose at the MDBA can be articulated with just three words: rivers for generations.”

Naomi’s strategy

Part of the Murray-Darling Basin, the Naomi region in northern New South Wales recently published its new regional water strategy. One of the most productive agricultural areas in the state, Naomi’s environment, residents, and business are being tested during extreme weather events. For example between 2017 and early 2020, severe drought conditions resulted in:

• Lower parts of the Namoi River stopped flowing.

• Tamworth’s town water supply falling to critical levels.

• Gross domestic product in the New England-North West region falling 15% below average.

The drought was followed by floods and some of the wettest years on record and such extreme weather patterns will happen again. Future climate conditions in the Naomi region could lead to:

Changing rainfall patterns – There is the potential for shifts in seasonal patterns, with a tendency for lower annual rainfall. Average winter rainfall may drop by 35% by 2070, while average summer and autumn rainfall may increase by 35% under a dry climate change scenario.

Higher evaporation – Evapotranspiration could increase by 6% up to by 2070 compared to levels between 1990 and 2009, with the largest increases in winter and spring.

More droughts – More prolonged droughts and more frequent, shorter periods of drought.

Higher flood peaks – Potential for flood peaks to be higher than what has been observed in historical records.

Lower inflows into dams – Minimum 24-month inflows into Keepit and Split Rock dams could reduce by 50% by 2070 under the driest climate scenario.

This is where the regional water strategy will come into play, by bringing together the best and latest climate evidence with a wide range of tools and solutions to plan and manage the region’s water needs over the next 20 years and beyond.

Tamworth is an important regional employment and services hub that supports much of northern inland NSW and is anticipating significant economic and population growth which will need access to reliable supplies of water.

While a new Dungowan Dam was previously being explored in the region, the strategy says there are alternative and more cost-effective options that could help support Tamworth’s water security. The long-term water strategy for the Namoi will focus on doing more with the water it has, supporting sustainable growth and being prepared for the next drought to address this challenge.

Setting out 27 actions to ensure the Namoi region is well-placed to meet such future challenges, the strategy considers a range of infrastructure and policy options that could improve Tamworth’s water security. These include changes in dam reserves which could be progressed in the short term while longer-term initiatives are being investigated, pipelines east of Tamworth (linked to dams from the Namoi Valley) or west of Tamworth, plus off-river storages.

Each of these options, the strategy states, will have benefits, costs, and impacts while a combination may help mitigate impacts.

Project progress

EnergyAustralia has started technical and environmental studies for the proposed Lake Lyell pumped storage hydropower project in New South Wales.

Mike de Vink, EnergyAustralia’s Lake Lyell Project Director, said that a dedicated team of specialists will conduct exhaustive investigations over the course of the next year. On-site examinations will delve into areas encompassing biodiversity, aquatic ecology, preservation of Aboriginal heritage, societal consequences, water dynamics, climate effects, and more. The assessments will also evaluate the project’s capacity to stimulate local economic growth and foster employment opportunities.

Emphasising the significance of community involvement, de Vink affirmed the commitment to sharing the findings and actively soliciting input from the local community. He highlighted the project’s responsiveness to community concerns – the location of the upper reservoir was recently adjusted in response to apprehension about project visibility voiced by local residents.

The proposed 335MW Lake Lyell pumped storage scheme is projected to supply energy to over 150,000 households for a span of eight hours. Additionally, the construction phase is anticipated to create up to 600 employment opportunities.

Over in Queensland, the Borumba Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project has achieved a pivotal status as a coordinated project and signifies a crucial step forward.

The coordinated project paves the way for an assessment of the project’s social, economic, and environmental impacts. Project developer, Queensland Hydro, is set to embark on an ambitious plan that includes the construction of a new upper reservoir and a dam wall to replace the existing structure at Borumba Dam. This upgrade will result in a substantial boost in Lake Borumba’s storage capacity, from 46 to 224 gigalitres.

Furthermore, the Borumba Pumped Hydro project is anticipated to generate up to 2000MW of electricity, solidifying its role as a critical component in Queensland’s renewable energy landscape.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “This marks another step forward for the Borumba Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project, and further progress towards our state’s future as a clean energy superpower. Over the past year, we have led the nation in the construction of new clean energy projects, driving new investment and generating good jobs for Queenslanders.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to bring integrated dam engineering and strategic advisory expertise to the Queensland dam market, Tractebel, and Aurecon have formed a strategic teaming agreement.

The partnership brings together the capabilities of both companies to provide a full suite of advisory and engineering services for the planning and delivery of major dam projects. The fusion of Aurecon’s deep regional expertise with Tractebel, ranked as the top hydro plant design firm in the world by Engineering News-Record (ENR), spans all aspects of the dam project lifecycle from dam safety assessments, detailed design, construction assurance, operations readiness, and environmental assessment to strategic advisory services.

Marius Jonker, Technical Director for Dams at Aurecon, said the partnership was a response to the surging demand for dam upgrades in Queensland.

“Queensland has become a global epicentre of dam infrastructure projects underpinned by the systemic drivers of climate change, ageing assets, and the imperative to protect our communities. By combining Aurecon’s leading engineering and advisory capability with Tractebel’s global dam engineering expertise, we are empowering our Queensland clients to confidently deliver the pipeline of dam projects for the benefit of communities across the state. We are very excited to bring contemporary and transformative capability and capacity to the Queensland dam market, enabling us to work with clients to tackle their most complex problems.”

As Tractebel’s Head of Water, Matthieu Béraud, notes: “Tractebel has a proud heritage of delivering large and complex dam projects across the globe and entered the Australian market recently through the pumped hydro storage projects Snowy 2.0 and Big T. Combining our experience with Aurecon’s eminent Australian based dams capability and its broad infrastructure engineering and advisory expertise, this partnership enables us to focus our business on the needs of Queensland dams clients.”

Recognition

Renewable energy company Sunshine Hydro has clinched the prestigious 2024 Telstra Best of Business Award in Queensland, acknowledging its efforts in promoting sustainability.

Chairperson Michael Myer lauded the recognition and pointed to the company’s Superhybrid business model as a compelling solution, vividly exemplified by the Djandorigung-i project near Gladstone, which carries the name “Spirit in the Water,” given by their First Nations partners.

Sunshine Hydro’s CEO, Rick McElhinney, elaborated on their innovative Superhybrid technology, which utilises proprietary software known as AESOP to seamlessly integrate renewable wind and solar energy with pumped hydro energy storage while simultaneously facilitating the production of green fuels like hydrogen and methanol. The Djandorigung-i project, currently awaiting approval, is slated to include 600MW of pumped hydro energy storage and 350MW of electrolysis, with the potential to power up to 400,000 households and support a fleet of 4,400 long-distance trucks.

Over in Tasmania, one of Entura’s engineers has received the top accolade in the Tasmanian chapter of the Australian Engineering Excellence Awards for his contribution to renewable energy developments and dam safety over his 30-year career. David Gerke, a principal civil engineer at Entura, was named Professional Engineer of the Year and will now represent Tasmania at the national Australian Engineering Excellence Awards later in the year.

The Australian Engineering Excellence Awards (AEEA) identify, recognise and reward outstanding achievement in the practice of engineering and service to the profession, promoting industry excellence across engineering projects and professionals, and highlighting the significant contribution engineering makes to communities.

“David is highly valued and respected by all his colleagues at Entura and has made substantial contributions to the development of sustainable renewable energy and water projects in Tasmania, mainland Australia and throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Tammy Chu, Entura’s Managing Director.

On winning the award, Gerke said he was honoured to be recognised for his contribution to the engineering industry through 32 years of project work and was proud to have played a role in creating and maintaining safe dam and hydropower infrastructure.

“While this is an individual award, my achievements also reflect the expertise, innovation and professionalism of my many colleagues at Entura,” he added.

Gerke is currently project managing upgrade works at Lake King William to prepare for redevelopment of the Tarraleah hydropower scheme to participate optimally in the changing energy market and support integration of more renewables as part of Hydro Tasmania’s ‘Battery of the Nation’ initiative. This project is fundamental both to Tasmania’s Renewable Energy Action Plan and to the decarbonisation of Australia’s National Electricity Market.

Addressing erosion issues at Coolmunda

Coolmunda Dam, located near Inglewood in Australia, is undergoing various initiatives to bolster its reliability and improve the catchment’s flood warning network. Dam operator, Sunwater, has engaged Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure to carry out maintenance work and address erosion issues to ensure the efficient and safe operation of the dam.

One significant aspect of the project involves upgrading the dam’s gates by reinforcing the counterweights. To accomplish this, a custom lifting frame has been designed and constructed, enabling the extraction of four 15-tonne weights from their vertical gate chambers. This innovative approach is necessary as a traditional crane cannot perform the required lifts. The counterweights have been in service since the dam’s construction in 1968. The project is expected to generate approximately 20 jobs, with four positions specifically reserved for Goondiwindi residents.

Glenn Butcher, Queensland’s Minister for Water, emphasized the critical nature of these maintenance works, stating, “These works will guarantee this important piece of infrastructure continues to support agriculture and industry in the region for many years to come.” He further highlighted the positive economic impact that local engagement in the project would bring to the community.

Concurrently, McCoskers Contracting will be undertaking repairs in areas downstream of the dam that have been affected by bank erosion during flood events. The repairs will involve the use of rock and concrete to fortify the banks, ensuring their resilience in future flood events.

According to Sunwater CEO Glenn Stockton, these gate and erosion works will enhance Coolmunda Dam’s operational reliability during weather events. He expressed confidence that the maintenance efforts, along with the innovative lifting frame, will increase the dam’s resilience, health, and longevity, benefiting its spillway gate operations. Moreover, the lifting frame will be retained for future gate refurbishments at Coolmunda Dam.

The project is projected to be completed by September 2023, depending on weather conditions. It is estimated that approximately $1.2 million will be spent locally on materials, accommodation, and food, further contributing to the regional economy.

In addition to the maintenance works, the Coolmunda Dam catchment flood warning network is also undergoing upgrades to enhance forecast accuracy and provide more precise weather event data. The installation of new rainfall and river flow gauges in the upper catchment area at Waroo and along Treverton Creek is underway. Additionally, an existing river flow gauge at Artunga will be relocated further downstream of the Macintyre Brook.

Following a flood event in December 2021, collaborative discussions involving Sunwater, the Goondiwindi Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG), the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) underscored the need for improvements in the flood warning system.

Mayor Lawrence Springborg AM of the Goondiwindi Regional Council highlighted the significance of these works in providing enhanced rainfall and river flow data during major rainfall events. He emphasized the importance of accurate real-time information for the LDMG, BoM, and Sunwater in forecasting and decision-making related to significant rainfall events. Sunwater will assume ownership of the gauges and share flood warning data with other stakeholders during emergencies.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.