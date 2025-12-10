The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, China. Image by Rehman, Wikimedia Commons CC BY 2.0

Hydropower remains a crucial component of the global renewable energy mix, offering a reliable and sustainable source of electricity. Both the MINT (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria, Turkey) and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) countries have significant hydropower resources, but they differ in their current development, policy frameworks, and future potential. Examining these differences provides insight into how emerging economies are utilising their hydropower capacities in the transition to renewable energy.

Hydropower development in BRIC countries

BRIC countries collectively represent a major share of global hydropower production. China, the leader in hydropower generation, has an installed capacity exceeding 400GW, including massive projects like the Three Gorges Dam. The country continues to expand its hydropower fleet, particularly in pumped storage, to complement its growing reliance on solar and wind energy. In addition to its large projects, China has been developing small-scale hydropower stations to serve rural and off-grid communities, ensuring energy access and rural electrification. The government has also emphasized the modernisation of older plants, incorporating digital technologies to optimize efficiency and environmental impact.

China’s Baihetan Hydropower Station

China’s Baihetan Hydropower Station, which came online in 2022, has further solidified its hydropower dominance. This massive facility, with a total installed capacity of 16GW, is the second-largest hydropower project in the world. Another recent major development is the Metok Dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, an ambitious $137 billion project aimed at replacing fossil fuels. However, this project has sparked geopolitical concerns, particularly in India, over potential water security risks.

Brazil also plays a dominant role in hydropower, with nearly 60% of its electricity coming from this source. The country has leveraged its abundant river systems to develop large-scale hydroelectric plants, including the Itaipu and Belo Monte dams. However, Brazil faces challenges related to climate change, as prolonged droughts have impacted generation levels. The country is investing in hybrid renewable energy systems, integrating hydropower with solar and wind farms to ensure a more resilient energy mix. Additionally, Brazil has been actively engaging in international cooperation with other Latin American nations to develop transboundary hydropower projects and electricity trade agreements.

Brazil recently announced plans to build the São Luiz do Tapajós hydropower plant, an 8GW project aimed at meeting rising energy demands. However, environmental concerns and opposition from indigenous communities have slowed its progress. Despite these challenges, Brazil is actively working on repowering older plants by upgrading turbines and modernising grid connections.

India, with its diverse geography, has significant hydropower potential, but development has been relatively slow. As of 2023, India had over 50GW of installed capacity, but the pace of new projects has been constrained by environmental concerns, regulatory hurdles, and competition from cheaper solar and wind energy alternatives. The country is now focusing on upgrading existing plants and investing in pumped storage solutions. India’s national hydropower policy is being revised to provide better incentives for investors, particularly in the Himalayan region where new projects can leverage natural altitude differences for efficient energy generation. The government is also promoting run-of-river projects to minimise displacement and ecological damage.

Subansiri Lower dam. Image by Nayan j Nath, Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

A major development in India is the 2GW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, expected to be completed by 2025. This long-delayed project on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is crucial for meeting India’s clean energy targets. Furthermore, India’s Adani Group has announced plans to develop 10GW of overseas hydroelectric projects in countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Vietnam. This initiative aligns with the conglomerate’s strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Russia has vast hydropower resources, particularly in Siberia and the Far East. With an installed capacity of around 50GW, hydropower is the second-largest source of electricity in the country. Russia is actively modernising its aging hydropower infrastructure and exploring new projects in remote regions to enhance energy security and integrate with neighboring markets. The government has prioritized climate resilience measures, ensuring that hydropower plants can withstand extreme weather events. Russia is also increasing cross-border energy cooperation with China and European nations, leveraging its extensive river networks to create international energy corridors.

Russia recently approved the construction of the Evenkia Hydropower Complex, a 12GW project designed to provide stable power to industrial regions. Additionally, the country is developing smaller hydro plants in the Arctic to ensure energy security in remote communities.

Hydropower development in MINT Countries

The MINT countries have considerable hydropower potential, but development has been uneven due to economic, political, and environmental factors. Mexico has a well-established hydropower sector, contributing about 17% of its electricity generation. However, recent policy shifts favoring fossil fuels over renewables have slowed investment in new hydropower projects. The government is focusing more on modernising existing plants rather than developing new large-scale projects. Mexico is also exploring hybrid energy projects, where hydropower stations are supplemented with floating solar panels to maximize energy output from reservoir areas.

Indonesia possesses abundant hydropower resources, particularly in Sumatra, Java, and Kalimantan. Despite having an estimated potential of over 75GW, only a fraction has been developed due to infrastructure challenges and complex regulatory processes. The government is prioritising small and medium-sized hydropower plants to electrify rural areas and reduce dependency on coal. Indonesia is also strengthening its regulatory framework to attract foreign investment, particularly in sustainable hydropower initiatives that meet international environmental standards. A significant step forward is Indonesia’s Batang Toru Hydropower Project, which will add 510MW to the grid upon completion this year.

Nigeria, despite its significant river systems, has underutilised its hydropower capacity. The country has an installed capacity of around 2GW, far below its potential of over 14GW. Chronic underinvestment, political instability, and poor grid infrastructure have hindered development. However, Nigeria has recently commissioned the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam to improve flood protection and energy access.

Turkey stands out as the most advanced MINT country in hydropower development. With over 3GW of installed capacity, hydropower accounts for nearly 20% of its electricity mix. The country has pursued new projects, including pumped storage, to enhance grid stability and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. Turkey’s strategic location allows it to integrate hydropower with other renewables and export electricity to neighbouring countries.

The Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam in Nigeria. Image courtesy Geosense

Conclusion

Hydropower remains a key pillar of renewable energy strategies in both MINT and BRIC countries, though their development trajectories differ. BRIC nations, particularly China and Brazil, have established themselves as global hydropower leaders, while MINT countries are still in the process of realizing their full potential. Addressing policy, financial, and environmental challenges will be crucial for these emerging economies to harness hydropower for sustainable energy transitions. By implementing innovative technologies, fostering international cooperation, and ensuring regulatory stability, these countries can maximize their hydropower potential while supporting global climate goals.

