Render of GE Vernova 7HA.03 gas turbine (image: GE Vernova, gevernova.com)

The US based venture says it “combines the strengths of a power generation and wholesale company/developer, original equipment manufacturer, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company to deliver quality, certainty and speed in powering GenAI capability.”

The partners say they aim “to shorten the concept-to-electron timeline, ensuring that electricity generation capacity is quickly brought online to help meet demand.”

“The growing demand for electricity in part due to GenAI and the buildup of data centres means we need to form new, innovative partnerships to quickly increase America’s dispatchable generation,” said Robert J.

Gaudette, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations. Initially, the venture will work to advance four projects totalling over 5 GW of natural gas fuelled combined cycle power plants for the ERCOT & PJM markets.

The first 1.2 GW is expected to start commercial operation in 2029 with two 7HA gas turbines secured under a slot reservation agreement with GE Vernova, with subsequent projects targeted to come online between 2029 and 2032.

“The model is replicable and scalable”, say the partners, with the potential for a future pipeline of 10-15 GW and expansion to other areas across the USA

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.