Envision Group (Envision) announces that it has signed a Letter of intent (LOI) with Impact Energy Asia Development Limited (IEAD) for the supply of wind turbines to the iconic 600MW Monsoon Wind Project in Lao PDR. The wind farm will commence construction this year and is expected to achieve commercial operation in 2025. Once completed, it will be the largest wind farm in ASEAN as well as region’s first cross-border wind energy project.

The wind farm will be located in the Sekong and Attapeu provinces in Southern Lao PDR. Envision plans to supply 133 units of EN-171 wind turbines with a power rating of 4.51 MW. The Monsoon Wind Project will generate over 1,700 GWh of green energy each year. The project’s electricity generation will be delivered from Lao PDR to Central Vietnam through the project’s dedicated 500 kV transmission line.

Mr. Nat Hutanuwatr, Managing Director of IEAD, commented “As we are making excellent progress in developing the first and largest cross-border wind farm in South East Asia with a very competitive tariff, we are delighted to welcome Envision to join our exciting journey to deliver zero carbon electricity. Envision’s state-of-the-art technology for the proposed wind turbine solution and its successful execution track record will be key enablers for the project to achieve its objectives reliably and economically.”

The Monsoon Project has attracted global attention since its initial stages. IEAD’s affiliate, Impact Electrons Siam Company Limited (IES), started developing the wind farm in 2011 and IEAD signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) in July 2021.

Envision is also collaborating with IES on IES’ development of the Xekong Wind Project, a further 1,000 MW wind farm on a site adjacent to the Monsoon Project. IES recently announced that it had obtained exclusive rights from the Government of Lao PDR to conduct a feasibility study and preliminary Environment Impact Assessment for the Xekong Wind Project.