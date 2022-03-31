The Sheraton Atlanta hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, is the venue for the Reuters Events: SMR & Advanced Reactor 2022

Taking place on May 24 – 25, Reuters Events: SMR & Advanced Reactor 2022 unites 500+ key players from utilities, developers, investors, regulators, governments, and construction leaders (& more) from across the globe.

Industry-leaders will share the latest technological, regulatory, and investment moves, primarily discussing how SMRs and advanced reactors can be vehicles to nuclear energy replacing fossil fuels.

The future of energy distribution will also be examined, alongside how to maintain talent in the marketplace, and the regulatory adjustments needed to secure a future for nuclear energy.

The Sheraton Atlanta hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, is the venue for the Reuters Events: SMR & Advanced Reactor 2022. It is to be attended by key decision makers and industry leaders from around the world to tackle core challenges with world-class experts, hear about upcoming contracts and opportunities, and meet and form partnerships with new and existing clients and customers.

Topics to be discussed at the conference include commercialization of SMRs and Gen IV reactors, generating investment in SMRs and the nuclear market, key steps and learnings for SMRs Development, nuclear and talent, and playing our part in the transition – including co-location and siting.

Speakers include an un-matched level of C-suite and leading executives from major nuclear sector companies and organisations including NuScale Power, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Ontario Power Generation, Rolls Royce SMR, Energy Northwest, Constellation Energy Corporation, as well as the U.S Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, and Nuclear Energy Institute – and many, many more.

Hear from the likes of Dr. Jose Reyes, Marilyn Kray, Maria Kornsick, President Rumina Velshi, and Chairman Tom Hanson, and get into the same room again to network in person at last.

Reuters Events said the agenda and highlights of the conference include workshops, international case studies from Canada, USA, the UK and more, with an array of networking opportunities.

“With no other conference providing such an effective networking service, attendees can set up meetings prior to the conference, thus being able to have up to 80% more meetings,” Reuters Events confirmed.

