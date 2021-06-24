The solar project is estimated to be built with a total investment of around C$700m ($569.2m)

CIP, Greengate to build Travers solar project. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.)

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Greengate Power Corporation (Greengate) have commenced the construction on the 465MWac/691MWdc Travers Solar photovoltaic project in Canada.

Considered to be one of the largest solar projects in Canada, Travers is estimated to be built with a total capital cost of around C$700m ($569.2m).

The solar project, located in Vulcan County, Alberta, is designed to feature nearly 1.3 million solar panels. The Travers facility is expected to enter into full operations by the year-end 2022.

Greengate chief executive officer Dan Balaban said: “Greengate is excited to work with CIP to bring this world-class project to completion.

“Travers Solar will significantly improve Alberta’s environmental performance, adding to Greengate’s proven track record of successfully developing renewable energy projects of scale in Canada that deliver strong investor returns.

“Greengate is proud to play a key role in creating market-based solutions that enable the global energy transition to net zero.”

The Travers solar project is anticipated to create about 500 full-time jobs during construction and produce adequate clean energy to power more than 150,000 homes, once operational.

Jinko Solar Canada has been contracted to supply the monocrystalline bifacial solar panels for the project, while PCL Construction is responsible for construction.

E-commerce giant Amazon has signed a corporate power purchase agreement to offtake up to 400MWac from the project.

CIP, on behalf of the Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV) fund, has agreed to fund the construction and operation of the solar project.

Greengate, which will retain an ongoing economic interest in the project, will manage local stakeholder relations throughout its construction and operation.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Greengate claims to have developed nearly 1GW of operating or in-construction renewable energy projects in Canada.

Representing an investment of more than C$1.6bn, the projects are expected to produce enough clean energy to power more than 350,000 homes.