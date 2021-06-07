The deaths took place at a mine run by Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity in the central province of Henan

Six people were reported missing, following an accident at a coal mining plant in Heilongjiang province. (Credit: nedu503 from Pixabay)

Accidents at two coal mines in China have reportedly led to the death of two people and 12 missing.

The deaths were happened at a mine run by Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity in the central province of Henan, where the authorities have launched an emergency response plan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity declined to provide details about the cause of the accident, which left six people missing.

In May, Henan’s provincial government had approved the reopening of another mine operated by Hebi, which was shut down for violating the regulations, Reuters reported.

Another six people were reported missing, following an accident at a coal mining plant in Heilongjiang province, in the northern China.

The government has been implementing safety inspections at coal mines across the country, as increased coal prices made miners to speed up production to meet supply demands.

In a separate accident, seven miners were trapped at a small-scale coal mine project, about 130km south-west of the city of Eagle Pass in Texas, reported ABC News.

The mine is located in Muzquiz township, and is said to be a deep, narrow, open coal pit with steep earth walls.

In September last year, an accident at the Songzao coal mine in southwest China killed 16 of the 17 workers trapped due to the release of excessive levels of carbon monoxide.

The coal mine is owned by Chinese state-owned energy company Chongqing Energy in the Chongqing Municipality in Qijiang District.

The accident was caused by the burning of a conveyor belt which led to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, reported Xinhua, the official news agency in China.