Construction on both wind farms started in April 2021.

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund, together with its co-investors, has acquired two ready-to-build wind farms, which a combined capacity of 252MW, in Finland.

The acquisition includes the Isoneva and Murtotuuli wind farms that are expected to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Isoneva wind farm is located in the municipality of Siikajoki in north-western Finland, while the Murtotuuli wind farm is located in the municipality of Posio in northern Finland.

Construction on both wind farms started in April 2021.

Taaleri Energia managing director Kai Rintala said: “These two Finnish wind investments are an excellent addition to the Taaleri SolarWind II fund’s Nordic portfolio.

“They are fully commercial, subsidy free, utilise the very latest wind turbine technology and demonstrate the value of our in-house project development, construction, technical and commercial management capabilities.”

The wind facilities will feature a total of 42 Vestas V162-6.0 MW turbines, and will combinedly produce around 675GWh electricity annum.

The Isoneva wind farm was developed by Taaleri Energia and Intercon Energy, while the Murtotuuli wind farm was developed in-house by the Taaleri Group.

Taaleri Energia will provide engineering, procurement and construction management services during the construction phase and technical and commercial management services in the operational phase.

The company’s technical team will undertake data monitoring and analytics of the wind farms’ production.

Vestas will be maintain the turbines under a 35-year contract, while Infra Builders will serve as the balance of plant contractor for the wind farms.

The combined production will be adequate to supply nearly 74,500 households and offset the equivalent of 205,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Both wind farms have entered into 15-year power purchase agreements to sell a part of the production to Suomen Voima, a Finnish energy company.

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund is an investor in utility-scale wind and solar assets and is estimated to finance nearly 850MW of renewable energy capacity.