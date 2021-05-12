Everfuel is targeting to reach a final investment decision on the HySynergy Phase II by late 2022

The facility will be the second development of the HySynergy project. (Credit: SatyaPrem from Pixabay)

Everfuel has announced plans to build a 300MW electrolyser and and Power-to-X (PtX) facility adjacent to the Fredericia refinery in Denmark.

The facility will be the second development of the HySynergy project to produce green hydrogen.

Currently, the company is developing a 20MW electrolyser next to the refinery under the first phase of HySynergy.

The HySynergy Phase II development is expected to result in a significant expansion in the production of renewable hydrogen, which is planned to be used in both zero-emission hydrogen mobility and as feedstock to various fuel refining processes.

Nearly 20% of hydrogen produced at the facility will be delivered for direct usage as pure hydrogen for zero emission mobility. The remaining capacity will be used as a feedstock for the fuel refining processes.

The combined facility is expected to contribute to the Danish government’s target of reducing CO2 emissions by 70% by 2030.

The plant will be capable of reducing nearly 5% of C02 emissions from the Danish land-based transport sector by 2025.

Fredericia Mayor Steen Wrist said: “Fredericia is an energy metropolis of Denmark. With that position comes the responsibility to contribute to Denmark’s green transition, in which we see a great potential in the development of green fuels.

“The HySynergy project, led by Everfuel, is a good example of how we can contribute to reducing CO2 emissions in Denmark and help achieve the nationwide goal of 70% CO2 reduction by 2030, whilst at the same time realizing the objectives set out in the City Council’s climate plan.

“Now the planning is underway, so that the framework can be put in place. I look forward to following the project.”

Expected to be commissioned in late 2024, the second phase development will involve an investment of €250m.

The company anticipates to receive the final regulatory approval for the HySynergy Phase I before summer 2021, with construction beginning in the third quarter.

The HySynergy project is part of Everfuel’s plans to invest €1.5bn to develop the green hydrogen value chain in Europe.