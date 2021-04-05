The project is expected to contribute to Uzbekistan's goal to add up to 3GW of wind energy

Masdar to extend capacity of Uzbekistan wind farm. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Masdar.)

Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, has reached an agreement with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan to extend the capacity of its utility-scale wind farm project to up to 1.5GW.

The utility-scale wind farm is located in the Zarafshan district of the Navoi region in Uzbekistan.

Along with the capacity expansion, the company has announced the start of the construction at 500MW Zarafshan wind farm, which is expected to start commercial operation by the end of 2024.

Republic of Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov said: “Mobilization of renewable energy potential in Uzbekistan would provide significant contribution to sustainable economic growth and fighting climate change.

“Along with that, expansion of clean power generation capacities by Masdar will support our objective to double the volume of electricity generation by 2030.

“Masdar will become a strong bridge connecting our countries, through which new Emirati companies will also invest in Uzbekistan.”

Masdar has entered into bilateral agreements with the Government of Uzbekistan last year, to develop, build and operate the 500MW wind farm project.

With the extended capacity, the project is expected to further strengthen Uzbekistan in reaching its goal of adding up to 3GW of wind energy and meeting 25% of its electricity needs from renewable sources.

The project is expected to provide adequate electricity to power 500,000 homes, while eliminating 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum.

Masdar has reached a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Investment Agreement for the Zarafshan wind farm with the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan in June 2020.

The company had also reached financial close on the 100MW Nur Navoi solar project in Uzbekistan in December last year.

Republic of Uzbekistan Minister of Energy Alisher Sultanov said: “We value our partnership with Masdar and welcome this expansion, which will be the largest facility of its kind in our region.

“This is a vitally important project for Uzbekistan, helping us build towards our target of 25 percent of electricity generated by renewables by 2030.”