New discovery is located in proximity to the B-9 Cluster fields operated by the company

Adani Welspun Exploration finds gas in the MB-OSN-2005/2 block, offshore India. (Credit: QR9iudjz0 from FreeImages)

Adani Welspun Exploration (AWEL) has made its first ever gas discovery in the MB-OSN-2005/2 block in the Tapti-Daman Sector of the Mumbai offshore basin in India.

The company is a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Adani Group and construction engineering company Welspun Enterprises.

According to Welspun Enterprises, the drilling of the well in the offshore block has confirmed the presence of considerable quantities of gas and condensate.

The company said that three potential zones were identified during the drilling of the well. From these, two objects tested by drill stem testing (DST) flowed a significant quantity of gas and condensate to the surface, said Welspun Enterprises.

The company revealed that one of the objects flowed 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas along with condensate of 378 barrels/day (B/D) via a 28/64” choke at 2,659 pound per square inch (psi) of flowing tubing head pressure (FTHP).

The second object flowed 9.1mmscfd of gas along with condensate of 443B/D via a 28/64” choke at 2566psi FTHP.

Adani Welspun Exploration has 100% participative interest (PI) and is the operator of the MB-OSN-2005/2 block, which spans 714.6km2.

The MB-OSN-2005/2 block was awarded to the joint venture under the New Exploration Licensing Policy VII (NELP-VII) bid round.

Welspun Enterprises said that early indications showed the occurrence of gas-bearing reservoirs within the sandstone reservoirs of the Mahuva and Daman formations.

Production is already underway in the Tapti-Daman Sector by other operators.

Adani Welspun Exploration MD Sandeep Garg said: “In addition to being value accretive for the Company, this discovery could be a significant breakthrough for our nation given India’s focus to nearly triple the share of natural gas in its energy mix by the end of this decade.”

“The Company is also an operator with 100% PI of an adjacent Discovered Small Field B-9 Cluster in this prolific gas bearing zone. The proximity of these two prospective Blocks will enable AWEL to synergise and optimize development of both the blocks.”

Welspun Enterprises holds a 35% stake in Adani Welspun Exploration through its subsidiary Welspun Natural Resources. The remaining 65% stake in the upstream joint venture is held by Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises.