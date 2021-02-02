The facilities are expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 125,000 homes

Jordan Creek wind farm is equipped with 160 GE turbines. (Credit: InspiredImages from Pixabay)

Northern Indiana Public Service (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource, has announced the commissioning of two wind farms with a combined capacity of 502MW in Indiana, US.

The wind projects include the 102MW Rosewater wind farm and the 400MW Jordan Creek Wind Energy Centre.

The facilities collectively power more than 125,000 homes across Indiana, said the Indiana-based utility company.

NIPSCO president Mike Hooper said: “These completed projects are the first concrete step of our innovative ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ plan coming to fruition, bringing lower-cost, cleaner and sustainable energy to our customers today and into the future.”

Located in White County, the Rosewater wind farm was developed and built by EDP Renewables North America. The $142m wind farm is owned and operated by a joint venture consisting of NIPSCO, the developer of the facility, EDP Renewables North America, and a tax equity investor.

Rosewater wind farm features 25 Vestas turbines

Equipped with 20 Vestas V136 4.3 MW wind turbines and five Vestas V150 3.6 MW wind turbines, the Rosewater wind farm holds the capacity to power more than 25,000 Indiana homes.

EDP Renewables North America CEO Miguel Prado said: “Our partnership with NIPSCO to build the Rosewater Wind Farm makes economic sense, it makes environmental sense, and it is the future of energy in America.

“NIPSCO’s commitment to saving customers money by shifting away from conventional generation and rapidly expanding renewable energy capacity is setting an example for other utilities across Indiana and beyond.”

On the other hand, the Jordan Creek Wind Energy Centre has been built near Williamsport, in the Benton and Warren counties.

The wind farm was built by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, which will be the owner and operator. Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, the power generated by the Jordan Creek Wind Energy Centre will serve customers of NIPSCO.

Equipped with 160 GE wind turbines, the Jordan Creek wind farm has enough capacity to power more than 1,00,000 homes in Indiana.