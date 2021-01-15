Expected to come online between 2025 and 2027, the offshore wind farm will have a capacity of between 800 MW-1,000MW

The Thor offshore wind farm will be located in Danish North Sea. (Credit: Pixabay/Julia Schwab.)

French oil and gas giant Total and Spanish energy company Iberdrola have forged a partnership to bid for Thor, an offshore wind farm to be located in Denmark.

Expected to have a capacity between 800MW and 1GW, the Thor offshore wind farm will be located 20km off the coast. The project is expected to come online between 2025 and 2027.

The Danish Energy Agency had pre-qualified the 50/50 partnership to submit a bid for the wind farm which will be located in Danish North Sea.

The Total and Iberdrola partnership stated that it is developing a competitive bid and expects to be selected by the Danish Energy Agency by the end of this year.

Total Denmark country chair Martin Rune Pedersen said: “Total has a strong ambition to reach net zero by 2050 together with society and to play a major role in the energy transition in Europe.

“Our participation in the Thor tender is in line with this ambition as it underpins our desire to support the energy transition in Denmark, where we build on more than half a century of Danish offshore operational experience being a reliable energy partner to Denmark.”

The Thor wind farm is first of the three large offshore wind farms to be built in the country before 2030, a decision taken under the Energy Agreement in 2018.

Last month, Iberdrola entered the Polish offshore wind market, by signing an agreement to acquire 50% stake in Sea Wind.

Sea Wind plans to develop seven projects, with a total capacity of about 7.3GW.

Iberdrola offshore wind global managing director Jonathan Cole said: “The continued development of offshore wind is vital to deliver a decarbonized world, and Thor will be a very important project for Denmark’s energy transition.

“As a global leader in offshore wind, with major projects already operating in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, we look forward to bringing our experience to this exciting new venture.”

Total forms JV with 174 Power Global

Separately, Total has agreed to form a joint venture with 174 Power Global to develop 1.6GW utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the US.

Under the joint venture, the portfolio which includes 12 utility-scale projects will be transferred from 174 Power Global’s development pipeline.

The first project of the portfolio started operations last year, while the remaining projects, located across the states of Texas, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Virginia, are expected to come online between 2022 and 2024.