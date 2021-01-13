The company will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the ethylene expansion project

Wood's teams based in Shanghai and on site will deliver the project. (Credit: John Wood Group PLC.)

UK-based engineering and consulting company, John Wood Group has been awarded a $120m contract for a refinery project in South China.

Sinopec Hainan Refining and Chemical Company has awarded the contract to expand its refinery development in the Hainan Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

Under the terms of the contract, Wood will be responsible for providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project.

The company’s engineering and project management teams based in Shanghai and on site will deliver the project.

The scope of contract includes EPC services for the sitewide pipe rack and associated pipework, cables for power, telecommunications and lighting.

Wood Projects executive president Mike Collins said: “We are delighted to win this new contract with Sinopec which demonstrates the strength of our long-standing relationship with the client and their confidence in our extensive EPC expertise in the petrochemical sector.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver this project safely, sustainably and on-time, making a positive contribution to this significant development.

“Wood is uniquely placed to leverage our engineering design expertise and global petrochemical track record to play a significant role in the growth of Sinopec’s business and the economic development of Hainan, boosting the local supply chain.”

Upon completion of the expansion, the ethylene renovation and expansion project is expected to produce up to one million tonnes of ethylene derivatives as well as the refined oil per year.

It is also expected to boost the economic growth in China’s downstream sector by over $14.1bn.

Furthermore, the output of the expanded Hainan FTZ will serve the ethylene demand across China and worldwide.

