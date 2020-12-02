Puget Sound Energy will purchase the power and the associated renewable energy credits generated from the wind facility

A wind turbine at Southern Power’s Skookumchuck wind facility. (Credit: Southern Company.)

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, has announced the start of operations at its 136MW Skookumchuck wind farm in Lewis and Thurston Counties, Washington.

The wind farm is powered by 38 of Vestas wind turbines. The power and the associated renewable energy credits generated from the wind facility will be sold to Puget Sound Energy under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Puget will use the energy to meet its renewable energy demand of its Green Direct programme customers.

Skookumchuck is Southern Power’s first wind project in Washington

Skookumchuck is the 12th wind farm of Southern Power and is the first in the state of Washington. The company acquired the wind farm in October last year.

Southern Power president Bill Grantham said: “Skookumchuck Wind Facility is our first wind project in the state of Washington, and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation.

“The addition of this facility showcases our commitment to the development of wind energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet.”

Renewable Energy Systems was the developer and constructor of the facility. During the construction phase, the project created more than 380 jobs.

Southern Power is the majority owner of the Skookumchuck wind farm and TransAlta holds a minority ownership position.

In June this year, Southern Power had begun operations of the 200MW Reading wind farm in Osage and Lyon Counties, Kansas.

Powered by 62 Siemens Gamesa’s wind turbines, the power generated from the project will be sold to Royal Caribbean under a 12-year power purchase agreement.

Currently, Southern Power’s wind portfolio consists of more than 2,115MW capacity, which part of its 4,510MW renewable fleet that consists of 41 wind and solar facilities operating or under construction.