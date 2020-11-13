The tidal energy project involves the installation of five of Nova’s 100kW tidal turbines between Ynys Enlli and the Llŷn Peninsula mainland

Nova Innovation’s new tidal turbine to be installed in the waters of Wales. (Credit: Nova Innovation Ltd.)

Nova Innovation has secured £1.2m investment from the Welsh government for the Enlli tidal energy project in north Wales, UK.

The funding, which is provided through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), is expected to support environmental consenting and engineering design work for the project.

The Enlli tidal energy project involves the installation of five of Nova’s 100kW tidal turbines between Ynys Enlli and the Llŷn Peninsula mainland.

The project is expected to generate electricity from the natural ebb and flow of the tide between the two regions.

It is anticipated to support The Island in the Currents in shifting away from diesel generation and become the world’s first blue energy island.

For the Enlli tidal energy project, Nova plans to install five 100kW turbines on the seabed, with plans to install more turbines in the future.

Besides helping in the development of a new source of clean energy, the £1.2m investment is also expected create opportunities for new businesses and jobs for local people in the new low carbon economy.

The Welsh Government Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: “As Wales looks to respond to the challenges posed by the climate emergency, we need to harness the ambition and innovative spirit of renewable energy providers like Nova, ensuring that their expertise and experience can be put to good use in Wales.

“As such, I am very pleased that we have been able to support Nova in their Ynys Enlli tidal energy project. Wales was at the leading edge of the first industrial revolution and through projects like these we can play a leading role in the green industrial revolution taking place today.”

Nova said that its tidal turbines are completely hidden beneath the surface of the sea, avoiding the visual siting issues faced in case of wind, solar and conventional fossil fuels.

In 2016, the company installed the world’s first offshore tidal array in Shetland, Scotland.

Nova Innovation CEO Simon Forrest said: “Harnessing the immense, natural power of the tides in Swnt Enlli (Bardsey Sound) will provide clean ocean energy for the local community and help regenerate the local economy.

“Our tidal turbines have been powering the Shetland grid for over four years and we are very excited about helping drive the blue economy in north Wales.”